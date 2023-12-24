Man struck and killed by passing car in Council Bluffs intersection
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 74-year-old man died after he was hit by a passing vehicle at a Council Bluffs intersection early Sunday.
CBPD tells 6 News they were called for a crash at the intersection of Poplar Drive and Birch Street around 3:20 a.m.
The man was near a vehicle on the street when he was hit by a passing vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene; his identity has not been released.
The female driver was not hurt. The intersection is closed and police are diverting traffic while they investigate.
