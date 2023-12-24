We are Local
Man struck and killed by passing car in Council Bluffs intersection

A 74-year-old man died after he was hit by a passing vehicle at a Council Bluffs intersection...
A 74-year-old man died after he was hit by a passing vehicle at a Council Bluffs intersection early Sunday.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 74-year-old man died after he was hit by a passing vehicle at a Council Bluffs intersection early Sunday.

CBPD tells 6 News they were called for a crash at the intersection of Poplar Drive and Birch Street around 3:20 a.m.

The man was near a vehicle on the street when he was hit by a passing vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene; his identity has not been released.

The female driver was not hurt. The intersection is closed and police are diverting traffic while they investigate.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

