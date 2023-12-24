Driver critically hurt after car slams into pole on Omaha freeway
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say a female driver was critically hurt in a crash Sunday morning.
OPD tells 6 News officers responded to a crash around 12:30 a.m. involving a 2011 Ford Explorer in the northbound lanes of Highway 75 at F Street. Officers found the driver who had been pinned after striking a metal pole.
Fire crews extricated the driver before transporting her to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries.
