Driver critically hurt after car slams into pole on Omaha freeway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say a female driver was critically hurt in a crash Sunday morning.

OPD tells 6 News officers responded to a crash around 12:30 a.m. involving a 2011 Ford Explorer in the northbound lanes of Highway 75 at F Street. Officers found the driver who had been pinned after striking a metal pole.

Fire crews extricated the driver before transporting her to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries.

