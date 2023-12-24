David’s Morning Forecast - Steady rain this morning, winter storm Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Steady rain showers with a few rumbles of thunder moved in early this morning, and the rain is going to stick with us for a while. On and off rain showers will continue through the lunch hour with rainfall totals of around a half-inch likely. A few spots that see thunderstorms could pick up a little more than that. The rain should taper off this afternoon, but it will not totally dry out as isolated showers and patchy drizzle will continue into the evening.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Temperatures are very mild this morning, sitting in the low to mid-50s across the area. A strong south breeze will keep temperatures in the mid-50s all morning, climbing toward a high around 57 degrees by Noon. However, the warmth will not stick around long. A strong cold front pushes through around or just after Noon bringing quickly dropping temperatures. We’ll likely see readings in the upper 30s by 6pm, falling into the lower 30s overnight.

5am Monday Forecast (WOWT)

After a lull in the rainfall this afternoon and evening, another round of precipitation will develop overnight. More rain will push in from the south by 3 to 5am on Monday, but as temperatures drop that rain will turn to an icy mix of rain, sleet, and snow by sunrise on Monday for much of Nebraska. It may remain rain in Iowa through mid-morning, but will make that transition to an icy mix in Iowa as well by early afternoon.

9am Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Heavy snow is likely in central and northeastern Nebraska where 6 inches to upwards of a foot of snow will be possible. Blizzard conditions are also expected, and a Blizzard Warning has been issues for areas around Columbus and Norfolk westward into central Nebraska. Major travel disruptions are expected in this area. Closer to the metro, the longer transition to an icy mix and snow wrapping up by late afternoon should limit snow totals to the 1 to 3 inch range, still enough to cause some travel issues if you have to be on the road Monday or Monday evening.

Major travel disruptions expected across Nebraska Monday (WOWT)

On and off snow showers, flurries, or drizzle will continue into Tuesday, but additional accumulation is not anticipated. We’ll have to watch for some impacts from the drizzle, as temperatures will be falling into the upper 20s so some icy conditions are possible. The storm system should finally move out of the area on Wednesday with some sunshine for the rest of the week. The colder weather will stick around, with highs in the 30s through the upcoming weekend.

