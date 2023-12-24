David’s Evening Forecast - Fog and drizzle tonight, rain likely Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Aside from a little sunshine, skies were mainly gray across the metro today with waves of fog and drizzle pushing through. Despite the gray skies, temperatures have been warming into the upper 40s and low 50s. With a strong south breeze this evening, temperatures will likely continue to push up into the mid-50s with highs temperatures for the area coming around Midnight. Patchy areas of fog and drizzle will continue through the night, though limited measurable rainfall is expected.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

A wave of steady rainfall will move into the area during the early morning hours on Sunday, likely around sunrise. Steady moderate to occasionally heavy rain is likely throughout the morning, lasting through about Noon. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible before the steadier rain shuts down by early afternoon. Occasional light showers or patchy drizzle can be expected for the rest of the afternoon into the evening.

Rain through Sunday afternoon (WOWT)

Temperatures will be quite mild in the morning, climbing to the mid and even upper 50s by the lunch hours. However, a cold front will pass through the area between Noon and 2pm bringing a sharp drop in temperatures, we’ll likely be falling into the 30s by early evening with gusty northwest winds.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Another round of precipitation is expected to develop Sunday night into Monday morning. This should start as rain, but with the colder air working in, we will see a change over to a wintry mix and eventually all snow from west to east. Moderate to heavy snow is possible by mid-morning Monday across portions of central and northeast Nebraska. However, that changeover may get hung up around the metro, leaving us with a mix of rain, sleet, and snow. Temperatures will be very near the freezing mark, but it may be just warm enough to see that wintry mix melt through the early afternoon. By evening the precipitation should be winding down, but temperatures should be cold enough that we start to see some snow or ice picking up around the metro.

Travel Impacts Likely Monday Into Tuesday (WOWT)

Heavy amounts of snow are possible for central and northern Nebraska leading to some significant travel issues for Monday into Tuesday. In eastern Nebraska, some travel issues are possible, especially Monday night as temperatures fall and some light snow or freezing drizzle is possible. The snowfall amounts in the metro are still a little unclear thanks to that rain/snow/mix line hanging out overhead for much of the day.

Heavy snow potential for central and northern Nebraska Monday (WOWT)

Some lingering snow showers or flurries are possible on Tuesday, and could last into early Wednesday. Little in the way of additional accumulation is expected with this activity. Cold air will settle in behind this storm system leaving highs in the low to mid-30s for much of next week.

