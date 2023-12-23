We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Young patient dressed as Grinch wreaks festive havoc at children’s hospital

With a little holiday magic, Andrew Sugalski got the chance to take a children's hospital by storm as the Grinch. (Cleveland Clinic / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Avery Williams and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 6-year-old patient brought mischief and the Christmas spirit to a children’s hospital — which under his watch — is a whole lot more like Whoville.

With a little holiday magic, Andrew Sugalski got the chance to take the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital by storm as the Grinch.

Andrew has loved “The Grinch” movie since he was 3 years old and watches it all year round, according to a spokesperson from the hospital. Andrew also has a stuffed dog named Max and wears his Grinch winter hat everywhere, even to his chemotherapy sessions.

So when his music therapist suggested the idea of dressing up as the Grinch for a video, Andrew was all in. She said she had never seen him smile so big, the hospital reported.

In the video, the “Grinch” wreaks havoc at the hospital, stealing Christmas ornaments, pulling out all the tissue paper from the box and even swiping a stethoscope off an employee.

Some of Andrew’s favorite caretakers played supporting roles in the video, and the hospital’s facility dog, Kid, even made a cameo as the Grinch’s best friend, Max.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. TMX contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ambulance had lights and sirens activated when it was involved in a crash on Thursday,...
Omaha ambulance crash victim identified as 72-year-old Gretna woman
Emergency personnel responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles, including an ambulance,...
72-year-old killed in ambulance crash in southwest Omaha
OPPD announced a small rate increase for the year 2024.
OPPD announces rate increase for customers in 2024
First Alert: Snow possible Christmas Day
6 First Alert Weather Days: A change to snow on Christmas Day, travel impacts through Tuesday
James Mologianes
Hundreds of Lancaster County people’s mail found in man’s car

Latest News

The westbound lanes of West Center Road are closed at 114th Street due to a water main break...
6 First Alert Traffic: Water main break closes WB lanes of West Center at 114th
A Palestinian man mourns a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip...
Israel strikes 2 homes, killing more than 90 Palestinians while hundreds have been detained
Omaha Police are investigating after a smoke shop was robbed Friday night.
Omaha Police investigating robbery at smoke shop
One person is in the hospital after their car slammed into a building early Saturday morning.
BREAKING: One taken to hospital after car slams into building