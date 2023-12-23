Santa makes special delivery at Omaha’s Open Door Mission

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Although it’s a little ahead of schedule, Santa left the North Pole to make a very special delivery Saturday for Omahans working to overcome homelessness.

For those at the Open Door Mission, Santa came a little early, delivering truckloads of gifts.

“Everybody who’s had an intake up until 8 a.m. is going to get a personalized gift,” said Open Door’s Chief Impact Officer, Steve Frazee. “We usually have some generic bags for folks, but this time we’ve been able to personalize them. It’s a great deal with the generosity we’ve received this year.”

Of course, Santa’s delivery wouldn’t be possible without the community. More than 300 community members, businesses and organizations adopted individuals or families at the Open Door Mission to buy holiday gifts for this year.

“It’s a wonderful joy,” Frazee said. “Sometimes people get gifts and it’s like ‘This is the first time I’ll be able to give my child a gift, this is the first time my child is going to get something besides a little thing I picked up at the dollar store.’”

Volunteers unloaded those hundreds of gifts Saturday morning -- more than 800 of them.

“I know that not everybody has a family to go to, and knowing that these people will get a present this Christmas makes me feel good that we’re doing this,” said volunteer Chelsea Andersen.

Open Door says these gifts can be life-saving.

“For some of our guys, it’s hard for them to comprehend that someone would go out and buy them gifts that they would want,” Frazee said. “It’s a great, great thing, and it helps them understand that they’re valued and they have worth.”

The Open Door Mission believes everyone -- no matter the circumstances -- deserves a happy holiday.

Open Door says they’re always accepting donations of winter gear, coats, toys and other gifts year-round. They say Omaha’s willingness to help the community is unmatched.

