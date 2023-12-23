We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Santa makes special delivery at Omaha’s Open Door Mission

Santa made a special delivery Saturday at Omaha's Open Door Mission
Santa made a special delivery Saturday at Omaha's Open Door Mission(Marlo Lundak/WOWT)
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Although it’s a little ahead of schedule, Santa left the North Pole to make a very special delivery Saturday for Omahans working to overcome homelessness.

For those at the Open Door Mission, Santa came a little early, delivering truckloads of gifts.

“Everybody who’s had an intake up until 8 a.m. is going to get a personalized gift,” said Open Door’s Chief Impact Officer, Steve Frazee. “We usually have some generic bags for folks, but this time we’ve been able to personalize them. It’s a great deal with the generosity we’ve received this year.”

Of course, Santa’s delivery wouldn’t be possible without the community. More than 300 community members, businesses and organizations adopted individuals or families at the Open Door Mission to buy holiday gifts for this year.

“It’s a wonderful joy,” Frazee said. “Sometimes people get gifts and it’s like ‘This is the first time I’ll be able to give my child a gift, this is the first time my child is going to get something besides a little thing I picked up at the dollar store.’”

Volunteers unloaded those hundreds of gifts Saturday morning -- more than 800 of them.

“I know that not everybody has a family to go to, and knowing that these people will get a present this Christmas makes me feel good that we’re doing this,” said volunteer Chelsea Andersen.

Open Door says these gifts can be life-saving.

“For some of our guys, it’s hard for them to comprehend that someone would go out and buy them gifts that they would want,” Frazee said. “It’s a great, great thing, and it helps them understand that they’re valued and they have worth.”

The Open Door Mission believes everyone -- no matter the circumstances -- deserves a happy holiday.

Open Door says they’re always accepting donations of winter gear, coats, toys and other gifts year-round. They say Omaha’s willingness to help the community is unmatched.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ambulance had lights and sirens activated when it was involved in a crash on Thursday,...
Omaha ambulance crash victim identified as 72-year-old Gretna woman
A mysterious explosion caused a stir in a Council Bluffs neighborhood Friday night.
Mysterious ‘explosion’ puzzles Council Bluffs residents
Employees at an Omaha pool company claim they're overdue payment after former the company's...
Omaha pool company gets new leadership after former owner arrested, charged
Emergency personnel responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles, including an ambulance,...
72-year-old killed in ambulance crash in southwest Omaha
First Alert: Snow possible Christmas Day
6 First Alert Weather Days: A change to snow on Christmas Day, travel impacts through Tuesday

Latest News

An organization in Omaha is helping young professionals learn how to dress for success.
Organization helping young professionals in Omaha ‘Suit Up’ for success
An organization in Omaha is helping young professionals learn how to dress for success.
Omaha organization helping young adults learn how to dress for success
The Open Door Mission held a ceremony Thursday night honoring those who've lost their lives in...
Open Door Mission honors lives of lost homeless community members
A new service dog is picking up the legacy of an old one at Omaha's Methodist Hospital.
New service dog picks up legacy of old at Omaha's Methodist Hospital