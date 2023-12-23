We are Local
Plattsmouth woman dies in accident on Highway 75

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - One person died and another was hurt in a two-car accident on a Bellevue freeway late Friday.

Bellevue Police tells 6 News officers were called to northbound U.S. 75 at Fairview Road for an injury accident involving a 2023 Nissan Sentra and 2016 Ford Escape. Both vehicles were off the roadway when officers arrived.

BPD says both occupants of the Nissan were ejected from the car; officers found them both and began life-saving measures on one of them. Both were taken to Nebraska Medicine.

27-year-old Lenzea Stark of Plattsmouth died at the hospital. The other occupant, a 32-year-old woman, was last reported to be in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford was not hurt.

BPD’s Crash Investigation Team is still working to investigate the accident.

