Plattsmouth woman dies in accident on Highway 75

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - One person died and another was hurt in a two-car accident on a Bellevue freeway late Friday.

Bellevue Police tells 6 News officers were called to northbound U.S. 75 at Fairview Road for an injury accident involving a 2023 Nissan Sentra and 2016 Ford Escape. Both vehicles were off the roadway when officers arrived.

BPD says both occupants of the Nissan were ejected from the car; officers found them both and began life-saving measures on one of them. Both were taken to Nebraska Medicine.

27-year-old Lenzea Stark of Plattsmouth died at the hospital. The other occupant, a 32-year-old woman, was last reported to be in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford was not hurt.

BPD’s Crash Investigation Team is still working to investigate the accident.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.