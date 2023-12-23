Omaha pool company gets new leadership after former owner arrested, charged

VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Checking his bank account just days before Christmas, Drew Miles sees the paycheck version of a lump of coal.

Drew says he’s worked for about a year as shop foreman for Premier Pools and Spas. The same company where Sean Bouchard has been a swimming pool project manager for less than a month.

“I pretty much paid to work here for three weeks,” Sean said. “I submitted some of my personal money on supplies to keep the crews moving and try to appease some of the customers who are in a really bad position.”

Both Sean and Drew said that Friday was another payday with no wages to be found, but on the company’s front door, there’s a sign posted notifying a change in ownership, and that Premier is now part of Champion Industrial Group out of Illinois.

CEO Robert Smith is described online as a serial entrepreneur and investor.

It’s unknown if the new owner of Premier will inherit the deep legal troubles with 20 companies filed against the company and its apparent former owner, Aaron Stanger.

“It doesn’t matter who owns it, I just want my money back, because I’ve already moved on,” said customer Kyle Mahoney.

Mahoney was left with a hole in the ground and some rebar after paying Premier $90,000 more than a year ago. Now, he’s paying a new contractor to finish the job.

“It doesn’t matter who the new owner is, we’re not going to give up,” Kyle said. “We didn’t get what we bought and paid for. What was promised to us was never delivered.”

Employees of Premier say they’re in the same boat though; a much smaller one than pool customers.

“Us employees, we tried our hardest to make it happen and we don’t want them to hate us for the owner’s mistakes,” Drew said.

“All the people who worked there were doing everything they could to try to make it work,” Sean said. “Trying to get these jobs done and trying to do the right thing.”

Stanger has been arrested and charged with several counts of theft by deception. Employees owed paychecks hope the notice of new ownership isn’t deceiving.

“We haven’t met the guy,” Drew said. “We haven’t heard seen him, we haven’t heard from him.”

Champion Industrial Group is described as a merger and acquisitions consulting firm that started about seven months ago.

So far, the CEO hasn’t returned any messages from 6 News, nor have the Stangers.

6 News’ series of investigations led Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers to file a civil suit against Premier with allegations that include deceptive business practices.

Hilgers will not comment during pending litigation.

