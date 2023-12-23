Omaha Police investigating robbery at smoke shop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a smoke shop was robbed Friday night.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to the 42 Degrees location near 30th and Dahlman Avenue around 8:15 p.m. An employee told them two juvenile males entered the store, assaulted her and stole an undetermined amount of e-cigarettes before leaving.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP to leave an anonymous tip.

