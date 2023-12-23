We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Omaha Police investigating robbery at smoke shop

Omaha Police are investigating after a smoke shop was robbed Friday night.
Omaha Police are investigating after a smoke shop was robbed Friday night.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a smoke shop was robbed Friday night.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to the 42 Degrees location near 30th and Dahlman Avenue around 8:15 p.m. An employee told them two juvenile males entered the store, assaulted her and stole an undetermined amount of e-cigarettes before leaving.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP to leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ambulance had lights and sirens activated when it was involved in a crash on Thursday,...
Omaha ambulance crash victim identified as 72-year-old Gretna woman
Emergency personnel responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles, including an ambulance,...
72-year-old killed in ambulance crash in southwest Omaha
OPPD announced a small rate increase for the year 2024.
OPPD announces rate increase for customers in 2024
First Alert: Snow possible Christmas Day
6 First Alert Weather Days: A change to snow on Christmas Day, travel impacts through Tuesday
James Mologianes
Hundreds of Lancaster County people’s mail found in man’s car

Latest News

The westbound lanes of West Center Road are closed at 114th Street due to a water main break...
6 First Alert Traffic: Water main break closes WB lanes of West Center at 114th
One person is in the hospital after their car slammed into a building early Saturday morning.
BREAKING: One taken to hospital after car slams into building
First Alert: Snow possible Christmas Day
First Alert: Snow possible Christmas Day
Saturday Morning 3 Day Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Foggy start, mild afternoon