Iowa advocacy groups ask federal court to pause “parental rights” law

DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray Iowa Capitol Bureau) - Iowa’s new education law - which includes a book ban and limits on gender identity in schools - may be put on hold. The ACLU of Iowa and the state’s teachers union are suing to block the law and asked a federal judge for an injunction Friday morning. Republicans passed Senate File 496 this year.

It includes a ban on books containing any depiction of sex acts from school libraries and classrooms, a ban on teaching or discussing gender identity or sexual orientation until 7th grade and a requirement for school officials to out students to their parents for using a nickname or other gender identity.

The governor says the books in question are pornography and have no place in the classroom. The ACLU of Iowa and the Iowa State Education Association say it’s censorship.

The law has been challenged by the ACLU of Iowa, book publishers, and Iowa families. The ACLU says the law violates students’ first amendment rights to read and learn freely. The ISEA in a similar suit also says the law violates the Fourteenth Amendment’s equal protection clause.

Both suits asked for an injunction, meaning the law is put on hold as it works its way through the courts.

Nathan Maxwell is an attorney with Lambda Legal, one of the plaintiffs in the ACLU case. Maxwell says they can’t speculate on when an answer would come down from the court, but says the judge said a decision would be made before January first, which is when penalties for teachers who violate the law begin.

“That is why this is so urgent for us to have the injunction in place before enforcement measures actually take place. But it is a little too soon to speculate about when exactly we’re going to get that opinion in order,” Maxwell said.

In a set of proposed rules, the Iowa Department of Education says the first time a teacher violates the law, a district gets a written warning. A second violation could mean a teacher would have to sit before the board of educational examiners and could face disciplinary action by the state.

The Iowa Department of Education is set to hold two public hearings in Des Moines for people who wish to weigh in on proposed rules for districts to follow. Those are going to be held on January third and fourth, which is after the penalties for educators take effect.

