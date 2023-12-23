Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cloudy but mild Saturday, next storm system brings impacts through Christmas

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds build back in overnight after some clearing Friday behind a cold front. We’ll start off in the low to mid 30s with some breaks of clear sky Saturday. Clouds increase through the day. Highs wind up in the mid 50s for most despite the cloudiness.

Saturday forecast (wowt)

The evening brings a chance for showers mainly W with better chances arriving overnight into Sunday. Christmas Eve will be a soggy day with showers likely through the day. There may be some breaks in the rain in the afternoon and evening. It will be another mild day with highs in the 50s once again. As our storm system tracks to the E overnight we’ll begin to pick up on colder air. That will bring a change to snow on Christmas Day.

Next storm (wowt)

Monday and Tuesday are 6 First Alert Weather Days. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking an earlier arrival of colder air with our next storm system bringing in an earlier change to snow.

6FAWD (wowt)

Snow will be possible by Christmas morning for the W end of the viewing area... we likely start with a mix in the Metro after a rain and warm Sunday. Warmer ground temps will likely play a role in how much initially accumulated but after an afternoon change to all snow for the Metro we’ll likely see snow sticking and accumulating by the evening.

Monday AM mix (wowt)

Snow Monday (wowt)

Totals will climb up up to 6″ by Monday night near Norfolk and drop as we travel SE... 1″-3″ for the Metro. Snow showers will continue into Tuesday as moisture wraps around our low pressure system. At this point the worst roads will likely be Monday night into the first half of Tuesday...

Snow forecast (wowt)

It is important to note that the track of the storm has been very inconsistent. While we are confident in the change to snow on Monday, totals will likely change as the storms track becomes more certain in the coming days. Cold lingers behind the system with 30s through the end of the 10 day forecast.

10 day forecast (wowt)

