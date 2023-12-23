Douglas County Sheriff’s office seizes drug paraphernalia from homeless couple

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office stopped a homeless couple for suspicious activity Saturday morning. What they found could have forever changed a family.

DCSO said in a social media post someone called 911 about a suspicious couple parked near 192nd and Blondo Streets. A DCSO Road Patrol Deputy arrived and found the pair, claiming they were looking for a quiet place to “hang out.” They were found parked in a remote treeline.

Deputies investigated and found several drug accoutrements.

“Feeding an addiction requires money, and far too often that money comes from the victimization of innocent people via theft and burglary,” the post said.

Addiction is a huge driver of property and violent crime and as the saying goes “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure”.



Here’s an example of how an alert citizen & one of our hard-working Road Patrol Deputies likely prevented a ruined Christmas for an innocent family pic.twitter.com/wFMJ8gReLt — DCSO - Omaha, NE (@DCSheriffNE) December 23, 2023

DCSO reminds the public community policing is important to safety in our area. If you see anything suspicious, call 911. If you know of unreported crime, call the sheriff’s office’s tipline at (402) 444-6000.

