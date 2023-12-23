We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Douglas County Sheriff’s office seizes drug paraphernalia from homeless couple

Douglas County sheriff's deputies seized several items of drug paraphernalia from a homeless...
Douglas County sheriff's deputies seized several items of drug paraphernalia from a homeless couple Saturday morning, Dec. 23, 2023.(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office (NE))
By Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office stopped a homeless couple for suspicious activity Saturday morning. What they found could have forever changed a family.

DCSO said in a social media post someone called 911 about a suspicious couple parked near 192nd and Blondo Streets. A DCSO Road Patrol Deputy arrived and found the pair, claiming they were looking for a quiet place to “hang out.” They were found parked in a remote treeline.

Deputies investigated and found several drug accoutrements.

“Feeding an addiction requires money, and far too often that money comes from the victimization of innocent people via theft and burglary,” the post said.

DCSO reminds the public community policing is important to safety in our area. If you see anything suspicious, call 911. If you know of unreported crime, call the sheriff’s office’s tipline at (402) 444-6000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ambulance had lights and sirens activated when it was involved in a crash on Thursday,...
Omaha ambulance crash victim identified as 72-year-old Gretna woman
Emergency personnel responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles, including an ambulance,...
72-year-old killed in ambulance crash in southwest Omaha
Employees at an Omaha pool company claim they're overdue payment after former the company's...
Omaha pool company gets new leadership after former owner arrested, charged
A mysterious explosion caused a stir in a Council Bluffs neighborhood Friday night.
Mysterious ‘explosion’ puzzles Council Bluffs residents
First Alert: Snow possible Christmas Day
6 First Alert Weather Days: A change to snow on Christmas Day, travel impacts through Tuesday

Latest News

One person is in the hospital after their car slammed into a building early Saturday morning.
1 taken to hospital after car slams into building in Sarpy County
The westbound lanes of West Center Road are closed at 114th Street due to a water main break...
6 First Alert Traffic: Water main break closes WB lanes of West Center at 114th
Omaha Police are investigating after a smoke shop was robbed Friday night.
Omaha Police investigating robbery at smoke shop
One person is in the hospital after their car slammed into a building early Saturday morning.
BREAKING: One taken to hospital after car slams into building