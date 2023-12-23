Douglas County Sheriff’s office seizes drug paraphernalia from homeless couple
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office stopped a homeless couple for suspicious activity Saturday morning. What they found could have forever changed a family.
DCSO said in a social media post someone called 911 about a suspicious couple parked near 192nd and Blondo Streets. A DCSO Road Patrol Deputy arrived and found the pair, claiming they were looking for a quiet place to “hang out.” They were found parked in a remote treeline.
Deputies investigated and found several drug accoutrements.
“Feeding an addiction requires money, and far too often that money comes from the victimization of innocent people via theft and burglary,” the post said.
DCSO reminds the public community policing is important to safety in our area. If you see anything suspicious, call 911. If you know of unreported crime, call the sheriff’s office’s tipline at (402) 444-6000.
