David’s Morning Forecast - Foggy start, mild afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Very dense fog developed early Saturday morning across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, including the Omaha metro. Visibility has been down close to zero at times, so make sure to give yourself extra time and take it slow if you have to be on the road this morning. The fog should thin out by mid-morning, with a little bit of sunshine possible. The clouds will fill back in for the afternoon, so we likely will not see a lot of sunshine today. Temperatures should remain above average despite the clouds, with highs warming into the low and mid-50s this afternoon. While most of the day should be dry, a spot or two of drizzle is possible, especially by the evening. Temperatures will remain mild through the evening thanks to a strong south wind, likely holding steady around 50 degrees.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

That strong south wind will continue overnight helping to hold temperatures at that 50 degree mark, or even warm through the night. It’s possible temperatures could actually climb into the mid-50s by sunrise. All of that as a storm system pushes in from the west, bringing an increasing chance for rain. A round of rain is likely for the morning hours, arriving around or just before sunrise on Sunday. Steady moderate to occasionally heavy rain is expected for several hours during the morning with up to a half-inch of rainfall possible.

Rain likely Sunday morning (WOWT)

The rain should taper off in the afternoon with some lingering light showers or drizzle possible. High temperatures should reach the mid to upper 50s by the early afternoon, but colder air will spill in for the second half of the day. Temperatures will likely be falling into the low 40s and 30s by the evening hours.

After a lull in the rain, another round of precipitation is likely late Sunday night into Monday. At the same time, the colder air will continue to push into the area. That will result in the rain changing over to snow from northwest to southeast. Some moderate to heavy snow is possible by Monday afternoon, especially in central and northern Nebraska where travel impacts are likely. The changeover may take a little longer in the metro, and it is possible that we may go back and forth between rain and snow. If we manage to stay all snow, some accumulation is possible by evening before the snow tapers off to showers and flurries overnight. Several inches of snow are likely for central and northern Nebraska, but amounts will be harder to pin down for the metro with the potential ranging from a coating to a couple of inches.

Snow potential Monday into Tuesday (WOWT)

Lingering light snow showers are possible on Tuesday with little additional accumulation. Temperatures will be much colder next week, with highs in the 20s and 30s likely each day, and it could be even colder if there is a significant amount of snow on the ground.

