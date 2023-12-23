6 First Alert Traffic: Water main break closes WB lanes of West Center at 114th

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are warning of a closure of a west Omaha roadway “for an extended period of time.”

OPD Ofc. Mike Bossman said in a social media post the westbound lanes of West Center Road at 114th Street are closed due to a water main break.

Westbound Center St at 114th is closed for an extended period of time due to a water main break. Use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/lI8zkip46U — Ofc. Mike Bossman (@OPDOfcBossman) December 23, 2023

OPD advises using Pacific St., West Dodge Road, or L Street as alternate routes. They also say M.U.D. officials are working on repairs and a detour -- the westbound lanes will be closed completely for several hours. Once the detour is operational, one westbound lane will reopen.

