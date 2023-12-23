1 taken to hospital after car slams into building in Sarpy County
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning crash in western Sarpy County.
Sarpy authorities tell 6 News it happened just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday at 168th and Willow Streets, south of Harrison. One person crashed into a building and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
It’s still unclear what led up to the crash.
--
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.
