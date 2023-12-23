1 taken to hospital after car slams into building in Sarpy County

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning crash in western Sarpy County.

Sarpy authorities tell 6 News it happened just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday at 168th and Willow Streets, south of Harrison. One person crashed into a building and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It’s still unclear what led up to the crash.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

