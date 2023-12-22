We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 22

Viewers turned to 6 News this week for Nebraska Volleyball’s national championship run and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arresting two for allegedly growing marijuana in their basement.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 22.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Ndamukong Suh supports Husker VB in Tampa

Former Husker football player Ndamukong Suh is in Tampa supporting Nebraska Volleyball in their bid for the NCAA national title.

5. Two arrested in Omaha marijuana grow operation

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said deputies confiscated about 350 marijuana plants from an Omaha-metro residence on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

4. Omaha minister formally charged with sexual assault of a minor

A former Omaha minister was formally charged with first-degree sexual assault of a minor in Douglas County Court on Friday.

3. Omaha city officials say tearing down building ‘safest option’

Omaha City Council is expected to approve the $60,000 demolition job of a privately-owned, abandoned building.

2. Husker volleyball takes on Texas in bid for NCAA title

6 Sports was in Tampa Sunday as Texas swept Nebraska volleyball in their bid for the NCAA title.

1. 1 killed in SW Omaha crash involving ambulance

A driver was killed in a southwest Omaha crash that involved an ambulance vehicle.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
6. Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrests two in marijuana grow operation
5. Husker Volleyball takes on Texas
4. Omaha City Council approves plans to tear down 'unsafe' private building
3. Ashland authorities investigate apparent 'swatting' call
2. Omaha man pleads guilty to role in PPP loan fraud scheme
1. 72-year-old killed in ambulance crash in SW Omaha

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Vase found at Va. thrift store sells for over $100K

A vase purchased at a Richmond Goodwill store in June for $3.99 sold for more than $107,000 on Wednesday. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/12/16/vase-found-thrift-store-sells-more-than-100k/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Saturday, December 16, 2023

5. Two Omaha Starbucks locations attempting to unionize

#BREAKING -- Two Omaha Starbucks stores — including the store located near the city’s busiest intersection — have...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, December 19, 2023

4. Nordstrom opening first-ever Neb. store at Village Pointe

Seattle-based clothier Nordstrom announced Tuesday it plans to open a Nordstrom Rack location in Omaha -- the company’s...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, December 19, 2023

3. Former Husker footballer Suh cheers on Husker Volleyball in Tampa

WATCH: Former Husker football player Ndamukong Suh is in Tampa supporting Nebraska Volleyball in their bid for the NCAA national title.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Sunday, December 17, 2023

2. After championship defeat, Nebraska volleyball vows to turn heartache into motivation for next season

After championship defeat, Nebraska volleyball vows to turn heartache into motivation for next year

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Sunday, December 17, 2023

1. 72-year-old killed in ambulance crash in southwest Omaha

UPDATE -- One person was killed in a crash involving an ambulance Thursday morning in southwest Omaha near the Douglas County line. The latest: https://on.wowt6.com/41zpYyD

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, December 21, 2023
CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending December 15
Top 6 for week ending December 8
Top 6 for week ending December 1
Top 6 for week ending November 24
Top 6 for week ending November 17
Top 6 for week ending November 10

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency personnel responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles, including an ambulance,...
72-year-old killed in ambulance crash in southwest Omaha
A Papillion man is accused of using his drone to illegally film a woman and a girl without...
Papillion man accused of using drone to secretly film woman, girl in their homes
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Lone gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people and injuring 25
The ambulance had lights and sirens activated when it was involved in a crash on Thursday,...
Omaha ambulance crash victim identified as 72-year-old Gretna woman
OPPD announced a small rate increase for the year 2024.
OPPD announces rate increase for customers in 2024

Latest News

‘Tis the season for online shopping, and this year marks the very first Christmas for TikTok...
TikTok Shop: What is it and is it susceptible to scams?
Nebraska Capitol building
Nebraska child welfare inspector raises concerns about juvenile room confinement
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium announced the hatching of ten Southern rockhopper penguin...
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomes 10 Southern rockhopper chicks
Intensive Outpatient Program at Nebraska Medicine offers help, hope