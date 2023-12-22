Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 22
Viewers turned to 6 News this week for Nebraska Volleyball’s national championship run and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arresting two for allegedly growing marijuana in their basement.
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 22.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Ndamukong Suh supports Husker VB in Tampa
5. Two arrested in Omaha marijuana grow operation
4. Omaha minister formally charged with sexual assault of a minor
3. Omaha city officials say tearing down building ‘safest option’
2. Husker volleyball takes on Texas in bid for NCAA title
1. 1 killed in SW Omaha crash involving ambulance
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Vase found at Va. thrift store sells for over $100K
5. Two Omaha Starbucks locations attempting to unionize
4. Nordstrom opening first-ever Neb. store at Village Pointe
3. Former Husker footballer Suh cheers on Husker Volleyball in Tampa
2. After championship defeat, Nebraska volleyball vows to turn heartache into motivation for next season
1. 72-year-old killed in ambulance crash in southwest Omaha
