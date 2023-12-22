TikTok Shop: What is it and is it susceptible to scams?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - ‘Tis the season for online shopping, and this year marks the very first Christmas for TikTok Shop.

“The first time I actually heard about TikTok Shop was from a friend when she bought me a birthday present,” said high schooler Callahan Hernandez. “She was like ‘Oh I saw this on TikTok Shop’. Which kind of like, intrigued me. I was like what is TikTok Shop? So I looked into it and I was surprised at like how low some of the prices were, especially for some of the items.”

Introduced in September, it’s an in-app shopping experience. It allows creators to sell their own products or products they love, and allows TikTok users to buy directly on the app.

But scammers are lurking everywhere.

“I think there is a general pre-conceived notion that when you see something on your social media timeline, like an advertisement or a vendor, there’s a certain amount of trust that is just immediately given,” said the Better Business Bureau’s Josh Planos. “Unfortunately, as we’ve found time and time again with other social media platforms, there are a lot of opportunities for scammers or for folks who do not have the infrastructure or the knowledge to successfully facilitate online transactions, to appear on platforms.”

A recent Shopify-Gallup survey says nearly half of respondents ages 18 to 29 said they plan on buying some holiday gifts on social media apps.

“I believe as of last year, those between the ages of 18 and 24 were the most likely to experience a scam,” Planos said. “They were also the least likely to report that they had been scammed. It’s in some ways a little bit intuitive why those between 18 and 24 would be the most likely to experience a scam, because the vast majority of scams and frauds these days are perpetrated online. There’s no demographic that is more online than Gen Z. So as a result there’s going to be a natural opportunity, unfortunately, to run into scams in ways that your parents and your grandparents wouldn’t have back in the day.”

If you’re the parent of a young teen or college student, with access to a credit or debit card, it’s a good idea to see which spending accounts they’re using.

“We always recommend that if you’re going to purchase anything online to do so with a credit card. There are a lot of reasons why that might not be realistic for some or for everyone. However, because it provides that safety net, because it provides that built-in fraud protection, you are so much better off as a consumer to operate with that mode of payment then you are with anything that is considered non-traditional.”

So what should you do if you or your child has been scammed? First -- know the return policy.

“TikTok Shop return policy gives customers 30 calendar days after a package is delivered to request a return or refund, so don’t delay,” Planos said.

Next, check to see if the sellers are verified.

“As much as we’d might like to think that TikTok is some fast pass to discounts, this is not a coupon website. So if someone is selling brand-name products at outrageously low prices, just because it’s on TikTok does not mean that it is official, that it is worth your time and consideration,” says Planos.

And always report any scams -- even if you didn’t lose any money.

They’re all good tips for users like Callahan Hernandez who knows to be cautious.

“Safety on the internet is already so up in the air,” Hernandez said. “We don’t know how apps are tracking us. So I think it’s really important that we always look into the legitimacy of it to make sure we’re not going to make a mistake that could affect anything in our bank account.”

“Even if you did not lose any amount of money, please report it to BBB Scam Tracker. We have a very simple, easy-to-use, publicly available tool out there that will help you alert others to protect your community,” Planos said.

