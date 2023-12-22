We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Ronsiek's 19 points, 7 blocks help No. 21 Creighton women edge Jackrabbits 58-46

Emma Ronsiek scored 19 points and program high 7 blocks in win over South Dakota State.
Emma Ronsiek scored 19 points and program high 7 blocks in win over South Dakota State.(WOWT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Emma Ronsiek scored 19 points and blocked a career-high seven shots, which tied a school record, and No. 21 Creighton eased past South Dakota State 58-46 on Thursday night.

Morgan Maly added 13 points for the Bluejays (8-2), who shot 23 of 61.

Brooklyn Meyer had 12 points to lead the Jackrabbits (9-5) and Tori Nelson 10.

Ronsiek hit a 3-pointer to start a 15-0 run, and contributed a total of nine points that turned a 23-14 deficit into a 29-23 lead at halftime.

It was the second-straight loss to a ranked team for SDSU, which won 29 games last year and won a first-round game in the NCAA Tournament. Four of five losses are to ranked teams, the fifth being a two-point loss at Wisconsin. The other losses were South Carolina, Washington State and Gonzaga.

The Jackrabbits missed their last six shots of the second-quarter and the drought continued for 10 minutes (0-for-11 shooting) going into the third quarter.

South Dakota State ended up 2 of 10 with seven turnovers in the third quarter and Creighton closed with a 10-2 to take a 44-30 lead into the fourth quarter. The lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way.

Creighton had 19 assists on 23 baskets and South Dakota State had 16 on 21 field goals. The teams were a combined 6 of 8 from the foul line.

The Bluejays return to Big East play with a home game against St. John’s on Dec. 30.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency personnel responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles, including an ambulance,...
72-year-old killed in ambulance crash in southwest Omaha
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen
Nebraska Sec. of State comments on Colorado Supreme Court decision to ban Trump from ballot
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Lone gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people and injuring 25
A Papillion man is accused of using his drone to illegally film a woman and a girl without...
Papillion man accused of using drone to secretly film woman, girl in their homes
Omaha man pleads guilty to role in PPP loan fraud scheme

Latest News

Doug McDermott smiles as Creighton honors him with his jersey retirement
Creighton retires Doug McDermott’s No. 3 jersey in memorable pregame ceremony
Villanova's Eric Dixon, right, shoots against Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner during the first...
No. 12 Creighton falls to Villanova in 68-66 overtime heartbreaker
More men have walked on the moon (12) then have scored 3,000 points in a college basketball...
Creighton retires Doug McDermott's No. 3 jersey in pregame ceremony
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) drives against Alabama's Grant Nelson (2) during the second...
Kalkbrenner returns in the second half to help No. 8 Creighton to an 85-82 win over Alabama