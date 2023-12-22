Organization helping young professionals in Omaha ‘Suit Up’ for success

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Midlands African Chamber is seeking donations for their upcoming ‘Suit Up’ program.

The event teaches high school students and young adults important skills that will help them as professionals.

There will be sessions for interviewing, resume-writing and building a LinkedIn profile among others.

Participants will also have professional headshots taken.

According to the chamber’s CEO, the most rewarding part of the event is seeing students grow in their confidence.

“We get them fitted for the suit, they get their makeup done and they are ready to take their headshots. All of a sudden they are standing a little bit straighter, they are proud of themselves. They love how good they are looking and it shows,” said Karine Sokpoh.

For one past participant, she said the event has given her extra motivation to chase her dreams.

“I got to network a little bit with people who were in the business world. I saw myself trying to do that after school or study that in school. I think that’s mostly the reason why I will choose to be a business major in school,” said Pertilyne Akofa Aclinou.

For another past participant, she said she realized the importance of being prepared for the future.

“Just as we have to take school seriously, we also have to take things like this seriously because it genuinely affects if we’re going to get a certain job or not. Or whether an admissions counselor wants to accept us into a college,” said Dominika Kouassi.

MAC is accepting donations of new or gently used professional clothing like suits, slacks and dresses. Monetary donations are accepted as well.

Donations can be dropped off at 7930 Blondo Street, Suite 100, in Omaha by Jan. 10. Suit Up will be held Jan. 27 at African Immigrant Family Services. You can register for the event here.

