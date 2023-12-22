OPPD announces rate increase for customers in 2024

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Public Power District announced a rate increase for its customers in 2024.

The OPPD Board of Directors approved the utility’s $2.1 billion operating budget for 2024. The budget includes a 2.5 percent increase on retail rates beginning Jan. 1.

“We work hard to manage costs to keep rates low for customers,” OPPD Chief Financial Officer Jeff Bishop said in a press release Thursday. “This rate action is necessary to reliably serve our customers, given the rising costs of net power, as well as inflationary and supply chain pressures.”

OPPD estimates the residential rate will increase by about 44 cents for the average monthly bill of 100, which comes out to around $5.28 cents for the whole year.

