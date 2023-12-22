We are Local
OPPD announces rate increase for customers in 2024

OPPD announced a small rate increase for the year 2024.
OPPD announced a small rate increase for the year 2024.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Public Power District announced a rate increase for its customers in 2024.

The OPPD Board of Directors approved the utility’s $2.1 billion operating budget for 2024. The budget includes a 2.5 percent increase on retail rates beginning Jan. 1.

“We work hard to manage costs to keep rates low for customers,” OPPD Chief Financial Officer Jeff Bishop said in a press release Thursday. “This rate action is necessary to reliably serve our customers, given the rising costs of net power, as well as inflationary and supply chain pressures.”

OPPD estimates the residential rate will increase by about 44 cents for the average monthly bill of 100, which comes out to around $5.28 cents for the whole year.

