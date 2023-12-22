We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomes 10 Southern rockhopper chicks

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium announced the hatching of ten Southern rockhopper penguin...
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium announced the hatching of ten Southern rockhopper penguin chicks between Dec. 4 and 18, 2023.(Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced ten additions to its family Friday.

In a release, the zoo said ten Southern rockhopper chicks hatched in the Scott Aquarium this month -- the most in one season since 1995 when the Antarctic penguin habitat opened there.

The chicks, born between Dec. 4 and Dec. 18, are being raised by their parents -- but zoo personnel say you’ll have to look closely to see them; they’re currently nesting under mom and dad.

The wild population of Southern rockhopper penguins has declined by 30% over the last three decades, mostly due to oil spills, fisheries and habitat loss, the Zoo said.

“These chicks are a monumental achievement for the species,” said senior bird keeper Stephanie McIntosh. She also serves as the studbook keeper and Species Survival Plan coordinator for Southern rockhoppers.

“They will help continue the growth and diversity of the species at over 15 institutions,” McIntosh said. “A lot of hard work goes into taking care of these birds, and it’s extremely rewarding to see all of that hard work pay off. We’re looking forward to watching these chicks grow and explore the exhibit very soon.”

About 160 Southern rockhoppers remain in the North American population, according to the Zoo -- about 15 of those, 10 of which are the Zoo’s chicks, were born within the last 12 months.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency personnel responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles, including an ambulance,...
72-year-old killed in ambulance crash in southwest Omaha
A Papillion man is accused of using his drone to illegally film a woman and a girl without...
Papillion man accused of using drone to secretly film woman, girl in their homes
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Lone gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people and injuring 25
The ambulance had lights and sirens activated when it was involved in a crash on Thursday,...
Omaha ambulance crash victim identified as 72-year-old Gretna woman
OPPD announced a small rate increase for the year 2024.
OPPD announces rate increase for customers in 2024

Latest News

Intensive Outpatient Program at Nebraska Medicine offers help, hope
A state trooper and a sheriff's deputy were honored at the Nebraska State Capitol on Friday...
Gov. Pillen honors Nebraska state trooper, sheriff’s deputy for crash response
An organization in Omaha is helping young professionals learn how to dress for success.
Organization helping young professionals in Omaha ‘Suit Up’ for success
One person was killed and four were injured in a crash involving an ambulance in southwest...
One dead, four hurt after southwest Omaha crash
A program at Nebraska Medicine is helping people fight substance abuse, and highlighting its...
Nebraska Medicine program helps to fight substance misuse during holidays and beyond