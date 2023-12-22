Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomes 10 Southern rockhopper chicks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced ten additions to its family Friday.

In a release, the zoo said ten Southern rockhopper chicks hatched in the Scott Aquarium this month -- the most in one season since 1995 when the Antarctic penguin habitat opened there.

The chicks, born between Dec. 4 and Dec. 18, are being raised by their parents -- but zoo personnel say you’ll have to look closely to see them; they’re currently nesting under mom and dad.

The wild population of Southern rockhopper penguins has declined by 30% over the last three decades, mostly due to oil spills, fisheries and habitat loss, the Zoo said.

“These chicks are a monumental achievement for the species,” said senior bird keeper Stephanie McIntosh. She also serves as the studbook keeper and Species Survival Plan coordinator for Southern rockhoppers.

“They will help continue the growth and diversity of the species at over 15 institutions,” McIntosh said. “A lot of hard work goes into taking care of these birds, and it’s extremely rewarding to see all of that hard work pay off. We’re looking forward to watching these chicks grow and explore the exhibit very soon.”

About 160 Southern rockhoppers remain in the North American population, according to the Zoo -- about 15 of those, 10 of which are the Zoo’s chicks, were born within the last 12 months.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.