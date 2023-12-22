We are Local
Omaha ambulance crash victim identified as 72-year-old Gretna woman

17-year-old pick-up driver in ‘extremely critical condition’
A driver was killed in a southwest Omaha crash that involved an ambulance vehicle.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities on Friday released the name of the 72-year-old woman killed in an ambulance crash near the Douglas County line on Thursday morning.

Debra Brookhouser of Gretna was pronounced dead at the scene of the three-vehicle crash at 204th and Harrison streets. Reports state that the ambulance had lights and sirens on and was en route to a hospital at the time of the crash.

Four others were also injured in the crash, one of them critically.

According to a Friday update from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old Omaha boy was driving a Toyota Tundra that was involved in the crash.

The teen was transported from the scene by ambulance and remains in “extremely critical condition,” according to the report.

Three from the Gretna Volunteer Fire Department were also injured in the crash. An assistant chief, age 42, and a 58-year-old firefighter were also taken to the hospital and have since been released.

The department chief, age 62, was driving the ambulance and reported minor injuries, but did not need to be taken to the hospital.

A third vehicle, a silver van, was also involved in the crash.

The crash, which closed northbound 204th Street for several hours, remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

