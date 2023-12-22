We are Local
Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Foggy morning followed by a mild afternoon

By Jade Steffens
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We start off today with foggy conditions, cloudy skies, and temperatures in the 40s. Temperatures will remain in the 40s for much of the day, warming to a high near 50° this afternoon.

6 Hour Forecast
6 Hour Forecast(WOWT)

Fog is the main concern for this morning. Visibility will be greatly reduced because of the fog, with less than 1/4 of a mile of visibility expected for a majority of the area, especially around the Missouri River. The fog will stick around through the morning, clearing during the early afternoon. Plan a little extra time for your drive if you are heading out.

Visibility 8:15 AM
Visibility 8:15 AM(WOWT)
Visibility 1:00 PM
Visibility 1:00 PM(WOWT)

The warmup continues into the weekend with dry conditions and a high of 55 on Saturday. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s by Sunday with rain chances throughout the day. The rain will continue into Monday, making for a rainy Christmas forecast! Snow will be possible just to the west of the viewing area. You’ll have a higher chance of seeing a White Christmas as you travel into western Nebraska.

Christmas Weekend Forecast
Christmas Weekend Forecast(WOWT)

We’ll see a potential change to a wintry mix by Monday night through Tuesday as colder air moves in behind the low pressure system. Dry conditions settle back into the area by Wednesday afternoon with near-average temperatures.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WOWT)

