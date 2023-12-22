Iowa at risk of missing out on summer food assistance for kids

DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray Television Iowa Capitol Bureau) - Iowa families are at risk of losing out on tens of millions of dollars in federal aid intended to feed kids during the summer.

The Summer EBT program gives children who are on free and reduced lunch about $40 a month. The deadline for the Reynolds administration to tell the federal government the state is interested in participating is Jan. 1, but the state has yet to do so.

Iowa has around 240,000 children who qualify for the Summer EBT program. Next summer, nearly $29 million could be distributed to struggling families in the state. Each child who is eligible for free and reduced lunch is sent an EBT card with about $40 a month on it that can be used to buy groceries.

Democratic State Senator Sarah Trone Garriott of Dallas County says that $40 can go a long way.

“$40 a month isn’t a ton, but it does make a real big difference for a lot of families. I mean, that’s a couple bags of groceries when you add it all up. That’s healthy food that they otherwise might not be able to purchase,” Garriott said.

The program started during the pandemic but beginning next summer will be permanent. Garriott says families’ budgets are squeezed tighter during the summer when free and reduced lunches are no longer available.

“This permanent summer program that the federal government is offering is a way to cover that gap and ensure that every year there isn’t going to be a question about whether or not those families are getting that assistance,” Garriott said.

Time is running out for the state to join. By Jan. 1, the state has to tell the USDA that they’re interested in joining the program, but doesn’t have to commit until mid-February.

“Our state just needs to say yes we have an interest, and we can figure out the details before the next deadline, but for some reason we’ve seen a delay,” Garriott said.

Garriott pressed the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services on the issue at a meeting last week. The department says it’s working on how to implement the program. The summer meal funds come through an EBT card like SNAP, but the eligibility is based on the free and reduced lunch program. Those programs have different eligibility requirements and some of those families may not be eligible for SNAP benefits.

Iowa HHS Director Kelly Garcia said, “We believe in feeding kids, period. Full stop. But there are a lot of operational details we’re needing to plan for because Congress didn’t lay out a full package of how to operationalize this program.”

The federal government provides all of the funding. The only thing Iowa would have to pay for is implementing the program, which that cost is shared among all states that participate.

In a statement, the department says they’re still reviewing the program and will make a determination of whether or not the state will participate before the Jan. 1 deadline.

We asked Governor Reynolds’ office if the state was planning on applying but did not hear back.

