Hundreds of Lancaster County people’s mail found in man’s car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man arrested for meth possession on Wednesday also had hundreds of pieces of other people’s mail, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said law enforcement found 461 pieces of mail inside 32-year-old James Mologianes’ vehicle. The mail belongs to 249 different people in Bennet, Cheney, Denton, Martel, Raymond, Roca, Walton and Waverly. There were $3,000 in checks from the area included with the mail.

Houchin said if people think they’re a victim of this theft, they should contact the postal inspector at 877-876-2455.

The sheriff’s office recommends people sign up for informed delivery with the post office or use a secure mailbox when sending or receiving checks.

Houchin said Mologianes was turned over to the postal inspector to face federal charges for the mail theft.

