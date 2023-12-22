Hastings man accused of raping two young girls

RED CLOUD, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man stands charged with sexually assaulting two pre-teen girls.

Kristian Simpson, 22, is charged in Webster County with two counts of first degree sexual assault. He was arrested Wednesday. Court records indicate the girls were assaulted numerous times between 2012 and 2015. The girls were between the ages of four and eight at the time of the assaults. The state patrol began investigating the crimes in November after the mother was notified by a school counselor.

Simpson was being held in the Clay County jail for a time. The Webster County Sheriff said he has been released on bond. Court records indicate Simpson is free on $25,000 cash bond.

As of Friday morning there were no court dates listed in the case files. A conviction on first degree sexual assault carries a max penalty of 50 years in prison.

