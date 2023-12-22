We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Hastings man accused of raping two young girls

(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED CLOUD, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man stands charged with sexually assaulting two pre-teen girls.

Kristian Simpson, 22, is charged in Webster County with two counts of first degree sexual assault. He was arrested Wednesday. Court records indicate the girls were assaulted numerous times between 2012 and 2015. The girls were between the ages of four and eight at the time of the assaults. The state patrol began investigating the crimes in November after the mother was notified by a school counselor.

Simpson was being held in the Clay County jail for a time. The Webster County Sheriff said he has been released on bond. Court records indicate Simpson is free on $25,000 cash bond.

As of Friday morning there were no court dates listed in the case files. A conviction on first degree sexual assault carries a max penalty of 50 years in prison.

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency personnel responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles, including an ambulance,...
72-year-old killed in ambulance crash in southwest Omaha
A Papillion man is accused of using his drone to illegally film a woman and a girl without...
Papillion man accused of using drone to secretly film woman, girl in their homes
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Lone gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people and injuring 25
The ambulance had lights and sirens activated when it was involved in a crash on Thursday,...
Omaha ambulance crash victim identified as 72-year-old Gretna woman
OPPD announced a small rate increase for the year 2024.
OPPD announces rate increase for customers in 2024

Latest News

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium announced the hatching of ten Southern rockhopper penguin...
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomes 10 Southern rockhopper chicks
Intensive Outpatient Program at Nebraska Medicine offers help, hope
A state trooper and a sheriff's deputy were honored at the Nebraska State Capitol on Friday...
Gov. Pillen honors Nebraska state trooper, sheriff’s deputy for crash response
An organization in Omaha is helping young professionals learn how to dress for success.
Organization helping young professionals in Omaha ‘Suit Up’ for success
One person was killed and four were injured in a crash involving an ambulance in southwest...
One dead, four hurt after southwest Omaha crash