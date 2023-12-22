Gov. Pillen honors Nebraska state trooper, sheriff’s deputy for crash response

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen honored a Nebraska state trooper and a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy Friday morning for their actions following a crash on the evening of Thanksgiving.

Around 9:45 p.m., Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office personnel received a call of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 at mile marker 163, west of Hershey. Trooper Alex Coffman responded immediately and found the two vehicles on their sides, partially submerged in water. He also found two boys standing in the water of Fremont Slough; he carried them to his patrol car to warm up.

As Coffman returned to his patrol car, the boys’ mother yelled another child was still inside the vehicle. Lincoln County Deputy Tyler Schultz arrived and assisted Coffman as they attempted to extricate the one-year-old girl from her car seat, which was also partially submerged. Both men entered the water to reach the girl.

Coffman submerged himself to cut the girl’s seat belt away; Schultz then pulled the girl out through a broken window.

Pillen and Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc presented the NSP Life Saver Award to Coffman. Dep. Schultz was presented with the NSP Public Service Award. The Life Saver Award is presented to NSP personnel who work to preserve life while responding to life-or-death situations. The Public Service Award for heroic actions goes to non-NSP personnel, including civilians.

All parties involved were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Across our great state, law enforcement officers and first responders commit many acts of heroism, often without fanfare or recognition,” Pillen said at a ceremony in Lincoln. “Today’s honorees represent the dedication and selflessness that defines all who serve and protect Nebraskans, each and every day.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.