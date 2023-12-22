We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Gov. Pillen honors Nebraska state trooper, sheriff’s deputy for crash response

A state trooper and a sheriff's deputy were honored at the Nebraska State Capitol on Friday for their life-saving efforts after a serious crash on Thanksgiving.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen honored a Nebraska state trooper and a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy Friday morning for their actions following a crash on the evening of Thanksgiving.

Around 9:45 p.m., Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office personnel received a call of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 at mile marker 163, west of Hershey. Trooper Alex Coffman responded immediately and found the two vehicles on their sides, partially submerged in water. He also found two boys standing in the water of Fremont Slough; he carried them to his patrol car to warm up.

As Coffman returned to his patrol car, the boys’ mother yelled another child was still inside the vehicle. Lincoln County Deputy Tyler Schultz arrived and assisted Coffman as they attempted to extricate the one-year-old girl from her car seat, which was also partially submerged. Both men entered the water to reach the girl.

Coffman submerged himself to cut the girl’s seat belt away; Schultz then pulled the girl out through a broken window.

Pillen and Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc presented the NSP Life Saver Award to Coffman. Dep. Schultz was presented with the NSP Public Service Award. The Life Saver Award is presented to NSP personnel who work to preserve life while responding to life-or-death situations. The Public Service Award for heroic actions goes to non-NSP personnel, including civilians.

All parties involved were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Across our great state, law enforcement officers and first responders commit many acts of heroism, often without fanfare or recognition,” Pillen said at a ceremony in Lincoln. “Today’s honorees represent the dedication and selflessness that defines all who serve and protect Nebraskans, each and every day.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency personnel responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles, including an ambulance,...
72-year-old killed in ambulance crash in southwest Omaha
A Papillion man is accused of using his drone to illegally film a woman and a girl without...
Papillion man accused of using drone to secretly film woman, girl in their homes
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Lone gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people and injuring 25
The ambulance had lights and sirens activated when it was involved in a crash on Thursday,...
Omaha ambulance crash victim identified as 72-year-old Gretna woman
OPPD announced a small rate increase for the year 2024.
OPPD announces rate increase for customers in 2024

Latest News

A state trooper and a sheriff's deputy were honored at the Nebraska State Capitol on Friday...
Nebraska trooper, deputy honored for saving lives
Nebraska posts No. 5 lowest unemployment rate in the U.S.
The Logan-Magnolia school district tin Iowa received five electric buses.
Iowa school district rolls out electric buses as part of EPA program
The Summer EBT program provides about $40 per month per child
Iowa at risk of missing out on summer food assistance for kids