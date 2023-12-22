We are Local
Emily's 6 First Alert Forecast - Drizzle and fog possible early Friday ahead of clearing

Emily's Thursday afternoon update
By Emily Roehler
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drizzle continues under cloudy skies Thursday night with a push of moisture from the SW fueling a better chance for showers to the S of the Metro overnight into early Friday AM.

Drizzle overnight
Drizzle overnight(wowt)

Coming along with the clouds, we’ll also have some areas of fog overnight and early Friday... there is the chance for some areas of dense fog through the morning commute. Plan a little extra time for your drive into work if you are heading out.

Friday AM fog
Friday AM fog(wowt)

A cold front will move through during the day clearing skies from the NW to the SE as it arrives. Those that see the sun won’t see a cooler day behind the front. Most locations hit the mid 50s both behind and ahead of the front. Around the Metro the front arrives around 3PM. We’ll see some clearing but with the front here during peak warming hours and only late breaks of sun, we’ll likely wind up near 50 or just shy. Everyone along the frontal boundary around 3PM will share the same struggle.

Friday afternoon
Friday afternoon(wowt)

The unsettled pattern continues with a break between systems Friday and most of Saturday... a low pressure system approaches this weekend bringing rain chances Saturday night through Christmas Day.

Snow will be possible to the W of the viewing area. You’ll see a higher chance of seeing a White Christmas as you travel into the panhandle.

We’ll see a potential change to a wintry mix by Monday night through Tuesday as colder air moves in behind the low pressure system. Plenty of moisture will be possible through Christmas... E Nebraska could see .25″-1″. more possible for W Iowa!

Christmas Day
Christmas Day(wowt)

6 Hour Forecast