Born with rare defect, newborn donates heart valves to save 4 other babies

A baby born with a rare, fatal birth defect at KUMed saved four other babies with the donation...
A baby born with a rare, fatal birth defect at KUMed saved four other babies with the donation of his healthy organs.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Abraham and Christine Jacobs were faced with a difficult choice when doctors told them their child would be born with an extreme birth defect.

An ultrasound at 22 weeks revealed their son, Alexander, had anencephaly, an extreme birth defect defect causing him to develop without most of his brain, skull and head. The condition affects about 1 in every 5,000 prenancies. Everything else in Alexander’s body was healthy, according to doctors at the University of Kansas Health Systems.

The condition has a slim chance of survival, and the couple was told that even if Alexander survived the duration of the pregnancy, he would likely die shortly after birth.

The second-time parents were forced to choose between terminating the pregnancy or attempting to carry him to term in hopes of donating his organs. After researching, they decided to carry him to term despite their extreme grief.

Alexander beat the odds and survived the pregnancy — and he was able to donate every single one of his organs, which doctors said were “perfect.” His four heart valves have already found homes in other newborns.

“The hope that we had came true,” Abraham said in a recent Medical News Network interview. “And I was beaming because he was still my son and he made it. He made it.”

Alexander passed just four minutes after his birth.

“Alexander means protector of men, and he has lived up to his name,” his mother said in a recent interview. “And as far as I’m concerned, he’s not with us today because he’s just too good for this world.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

