Athlete of the Week: Omaha Bryan’s A’mare Bynum

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a 4-0 start to the season the Bears suffered their first loss against Omaha Central, 62-55, at home Friday night. Omaha Bryan forward A’mare Bynum, who had 23 points against the Eagles, looked at the loss as motivation.

“For that game I remember I was mad, crying a little bit,” said Bynum. “We can’t let nobody just beat us at home and then definitely can’t underestimate anybody.”

The next day, against Lincoln Southeast Bynum had a 25-point performance, which included a buzzer-beater three to force double overtime. The Bears went on to win, 68-66. While his stats were impressive, it was Bynum’s leadership that made the biggest difference.

“After regulation, after he hit the two big free throws, he [Bynum] brought everybody in and was like ‘Hey we have to win this. No matter what it is we worked hard and prepped for these moments,’” said Omaha Bryan boys basketball head coach Galen Gullie.

The six-foot-nine junior is first in Class A in blocked shots with 18 and third in the state in points per game, averaging just over 22 points. Bynum also is a four-star recruit and has multiple offers, including Nebraska, Creighton, and Iowa State just to name a few. All of this is bringing the Bears more attention than they’ve had in a while.

“Kinda putting Bryan back on the map is awesome,” said Gullie. “It’s all on him, for the simple fact of how much work that he puts in. And the results show. So I’m glad he’s wearing our jersey.”

“We barely have any attention the last two years I’ve been here, so it’s definitely very special,” said Bynum.

No Omaha Public School boys basketball teams made the state tournament last year. The Bears don’t plan on that happening again.

“We always have a chip on our shoulder,” said Gullie. “When I took this job, a lot of people closed the door on Bryan, but you know we still feel like we got a lot of stuff to prove.”

“[We’re] trying to make it to state and just keep winning,” said Bynum.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.