We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Athlete of the Week: Omaha Bryan’s A’mare Bynum

The six-foot-nine junior is first in Class A in blocked shots with 18 and third in the state in points per game, averaging just over 22 points.
By Grace Boyles
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a 4-0 start to the season the Bears suffered their first loss against Omaha Central, 62-55, at home Friday night. Omaha Bryan forward A’mare Bynum, who had 23 points against the Eagles, looked at the loss as motivation.

“For that game I remember I was mad, crying a little bit,” said Bynum. “We can’t let nobody just beat us at home and then definitely can’t underestimate anybody.”

The next day, against Lincoln Southeast Bynum had a 25-point performance, which included a buzzer-beater three to force double overtime. The Bears went on to win, 68-66. While his stats were impressive, it was Bynum’s leadership that made the biggest difference.

“After regulation, after he hit the two big free throws, he [Bynum] brought everybody in and was like ‘Hey we have to win this. No matter what it is we worked hard and prepped for these moments,’” said Omaha Bryan boys basketball head coach Galen Gullie.

The six-foot-nine junior is first in Class A in blocked shots with 18 and third in the state in points per game, averaging just over 22 points. Bynum also is a four-star recruit and has multiple offers, including Nebraska, Creighton, and Iowa State just to name a few. All of this is bringing the Bears more attention than they’ve had in a while.

“Kinda putting Bryan back on the map is awesome,” said Gullie. “It’s all on him, for the simple fact of how much work that he puts in. And the results show. So I’m glad he’s wearing our jersey.”

“We barely have any attention the last two years I’ve been here, so it’s definitely very special,” said Bynum.

No Omaha Public School boys basketball teams made the state tournament last year. The Bears don’t plan on that happening again.

“We always have a chip on our shoulder,” said Gullie. “When I took this job, a lot of people closed the door on Bryan, but you know we still feel like we got a lot of stuff to prove.”

“[We’re] trying to make it to state and just keep winning,” said Bynum.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency personnel responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles, including an ambulance,...
72-year-old killed in ambulance crash in southwest Omaha
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen
Nebraska Sec. of State comments on Colorado Supreme Court decision to ban Trump from ballot
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Lone gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people and injuring 25
A Papillion man is accused of using his drone to illegally film a woman and a girl without...
Papillion man accused of using drone to secretly film woman, girl in their homes
Omaha man pleads guilty to role in PPP loan fraud scheme

Latest News

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark drives up court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Clark’s triple-double leads No. 4 Iowa over Loyola Chicago 98-69
Emma Ronsiek scored 19 points and program high 7 blocks in win over South Dakota State.
Ronsiek's 19 points, 7 blocks help No. 21 Creighton women edge Jackrabbits 58-46
The six-foot-nine junior is first in Class A in blocked shots with 18 and third in the state...
6 Sports Athlete of the Week: Omaha Bryan's A'Mare Bynum
Pro Volleyball Federation Logo
First Network Selected: CBS Sports to air Pro Volleyball Federation matches