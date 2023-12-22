We are Local
6 First Alert Weather Days: A change to snow on Christmas Day, travel impacts through Tuesday

By Emily Roehler
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday and Tuesday are 6 First Alert Weather Days. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking an earlier arrival of colder air with our next storm system bringing in an earlier change to snow.

6FAWD
6FAWD(wowt)

Snow will be possible by Christmas morning for the W end of the viewing area... we likely start with a mix in the Metro after a rain and warm Sunday. Warmer ground temps will likely play a role in how much initially accumulated but after an afternoon change to all snow for the Metro we’ll likely see snow sticking and accumulating by the evening.

Monday AM mix
Monday AM mix(wowt)
Snow Monday
Snow Monday(wowt)

Totals will climb up up to 6″ by Monday night near Norfolk and drop as we travel SE... 1″-3″ for the Metro. Snow showers will continue into Tuesday as moisture wraps around our low pressure system. At this point the worst roads will likely be Monday night into the first half of Tuesday...

Snow forecast
Snow forecast(wowt)

It is important to note that the track of the storm has been very inconsistent. While we are confident in the change to snow on Monday, totals will likely change as the storms track becomes more certain in the coming days.

This is developing coverage. Stay with 6 Weather for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

