18-year-old booked for shooting near Carter Lake held without bond

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 18-year-old arrested this week in connection with a deadly November shooting near Carter Lake was denied bond in court Friday morning.

Tyrice Coleman is accused of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Messiah Holley. Officers found Holley suffering from gunshot wounds on Nov. 8 near 18th and Spencer; he was taken to Nebraska Medicine, where he died.

Tyrice Coleman (Omaha Police Department)

Coleman was transferred to the Douglas County Jail this week from the Douglas County Youth Center.

In court Friday, prosecutors said Holley was shot in the head, back, neck, arms and hands. Surveillance video from nearby homes showed a group of young men surrounding and assaulting Holley before firing shots.

Police interviewed several of them at the scene; two identified Coleman as the shooter. Prosecutors also say those two men said Holley was being punched and kicked when Coleman allegedly warned “Watch out, watch out,” before pulling out a handgun and shooting Holley several times.

Coleman is scheduled to be back in court Feb. 6.

