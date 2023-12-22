We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

18-year-old booked for shooting near Carter Lake held without bond

Authorities say 17-year-old murder victim had been shot multiple times
An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a teenager near Carter Lake in November.
By Roger Hamer and Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 18-year-old arrested this week in connection with a deadly November shooting near Carter Lake was denied bond in court Friday morning.

Tyrice Coleman is accused of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Messiah Holley. Officers found Holley suffering from gunshot wounds on Nov. 8 near 18th and Spencer; he was taken to Nebraska Medicine, where he died.

Tyrice Coleman
Tyrice Coleman(Omaha Police Department)

Coleman was transferred to the Douglas County Jail this week from the Douglas County Youth Center.

In court Friday, prosecutors said Holley was shot in the head, back, neck, arms and hands. Surveillance video from nearby homes showed a group of young men surrounding and assaulting Holley before firing shots.

Police interviewed several of them at the scene; two identified Coleman as the shooter. Prosecutors also say those two men said Holley was being punched and kicked when Coleman allegedly warned “Watch out, watch out,” before pulling out a handgun and shooting Holley several times.

Coleman is scheduled to be back in court Feb. 6.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency personnel responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles, including an ambulance,...
72-year-old killed in ambulance crash in southwest Omaha
A Papillion man is accused of using his drone to illegally film a woman and a girl without...
Papillion man accused of using drone to secretly film woman, girl in their homes
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Lone gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people and injuring 25
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen
Nebraska Sec. of State comments on Colorado Supreme Court decision to ban Trump from ballot
A woman who had a miscarriage is now charged with abusing a corpse.
Woman ‘distraught’ after being charged for miscarrying

Latest News

6 Hour Forecast
Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Foggy morning followed by a mild afternoon
The Logan-Magnolia school district tin Iowa received five electric buses.
Iowa school district rolls out electric buses as part of EPA program
OPPD announced a small rate increase for the year 2024.
OPPD announces rate increase for customers in 2024
Friday AM fog
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Drizzle and fog possible early Friday ahead of clearing