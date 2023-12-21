Town hall meeting held for Fort Calhoun residents after string of grisly crimes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a string of violence in Fort Calhoun, a small community 25 minutes north of the metro, local leaders sought to calm fears and address concerns of community members.

A town hall meeting drew dozens of the 1,100 people in the community.

Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson started the night with a reassuring message.

“There’s been a few incidents, horrendous incidents that have shaken people’s faith, so that’s why we’re here tonight to assure you that this is a safe community. You’re safe to live here,” he said.

The meeting came after several violent attacks in the community.

In August, Fort Calhoun business owner Linda Childers was shot with a crossbow and dragged into her home. Once inside, she was shot again and stabbed.

Earlier this month, Stephen Gutgsell, a Catholic Priest, was stabbed in an early morning break-in at the church rectory.

Both were killed by people who were passing through, not members of the Fort Calhoun community.

Fort Calhoun Mayor Mitch Robinson told 6 News the town hall is about community and reassurance.

“We’re a tight-knit community and we’re hurting, some people are hurting. they don’t know why it’s happening. It’s just a way to get everybody together so they can see that there are other people also hurting and are concerned and that then we lean on each other,” he said.

Community members had questions about everything from self-defense, details about the recent murders, and learning more about how the sheriff’s office will continue to protect the community.

Leaders want to remind the community that Fort Calhoun is not under attack, and that crime can happen anywhere.

“Don’t let this eat you up, don’t let the fear consume you, that is not healthy for you not healthy for your family or kids to see. Live your life, but take those normal precautions you should always take,” Mayor Robinson added.

The sheriff reminded community members to lock their homes and cars, close their garage doors, and install security cameras on their homes if it’s financially possible.

Other suggestions included leaving an outdoor light on, and having a weapon in your home that you’re comfortable and capable of using, in case it’s ever needed.

“Don’t ever give up,” the Sheriff said.

