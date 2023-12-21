Suspects shatter glass to take jewelry at mall, caught on video

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - New video captures the moment suspects broke into a jewelry store in California in one of the latest smash-and-grab robberies in the state.

Suspects shattered the jewelry store’s glass storefront and the cases inside.

The suspects were wearing hoodies. One also was wearing what appeared to be an orange safety vest.

“There was just glass, I mean, everywhere,” Tenaya Walker said.

She said she was shopping at the mall during the robbery and took photos of the damage left behind.

The suspects used hammers to break the glass windows and cases at Sam’s Jewelers in the Solano Town Center Mall.

“And actually, it kind of, it scared me in a way. I had never experienced anything like that, so, you know, it was kind of like that feeling of like, you know, ‘are they still in here?’” Walker said.

The owner said there were six suspects, and more than 30% of his merchandise was stolen, including some of his highest-priced pieces.

Jewelers’ Security Alliance, a 140-year-old nonprofit trade association that helps identify jewelry store criminal trends across the country, reports jewelry store crime is at an all-time high, increasing 31% in 2022, the most recent year stats are available.

The owner of Sam’s Jewelers said his Jeweler’s Block Insurance policy will help recoup some of his losses, but not all.

California just awarded law enforcement agencies across the state $225 million in grants specifically to prevent organized retail theft, trying to crack down on the crimes.

The jewelry store is the latest victim in a violent trend, with suspects committing a brazen, criminal act just days before Christmas.

“You know, it broke my heart,” Walker said.

