Riverside approves LiveNation Amphitheater final development plan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The city of Riverside, Missouri, has approved the final development plan and the rezoning of the land on which a LiveNation Amphitheater will be built.

The new amphitheater is set to be built on a plot located south of Northwest 39th Street, west of NW Horizons Parkway, north of Interstate 635 and east of the Riverside Quindaro Bend Levee.

The nearly 330-acre entertainment facility will hold a total of 31,057 people, with just over 15,000 designated for seated visitors. Additionally, the amphitheater includes seven kinds of seating and tickets, including:

Seated pit, with a 1,666-person capacity,

General seats, with a 6,076-person capacity,

Lawn seats, with a 4,135-person capacity,

Premium seats, with a 1,502-person capacity,

Premium box seats, with a 432-person capacity,

Premium group sales, with a 410-person capacity

and premium lawn seats with a 786-person capacity.

The facility will also provide 5,200 parking spots and 200 stalls for rideshare services.

Along with information about the facility, the city also released renderings of what the amphitheater will look like once construction finishes.

