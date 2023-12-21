We are Local
Papillion man accused of using drone to secretly film woman, girl in their homes

A Papillion man is accused of using his drone to illegally film a woman and a girl without...
A Papillion man is accused of using his drone to illegally film a woman and a girl without their consent.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A man in the Omaha metro is behind bars after being accused of using a drone to film people without their consent.

Jamal Gloe, 27, was formally charged with two felony counts of intentionally filming without consent.

Investigators determined that on two separate occasions, Gloe used his drone to shoot footage through windows of private residences that had open blinds. Authorities allege he filmed and adult female and a juvenile female in various stages of undress.

Jamal Gloe
Jamal Gloe(Sarpy County Sheriff's Office)

On Dec. 5, a homeowner near 64th Street and Michael Drive in Papillion found a downed drone in his backyard.

The homeowner took the SD card from the drone and watched some of the video it had captured, noticing that the footage showed the insides of houses, specifically bathrooms and bedrooms.

After reviewing the videos, the homeowner called the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and deputies seized the drone.

An investigation revealed that the drone belonged to Gloe, who had been flying it through the Stockmans Hollow neighborhood near 66th Street and Giles Road, and the Tuscany Place Apartments, where he lives.

Investigators accuse Gloe of flying his drone after sunset and concealing it by placing black electrical tape over the drone’s lights.

The two victims have been identified and notified, and SCSO does not believe there are any other victims at this time.

Gloe was arrested Dec. 19. His bond is set at $250,000.

