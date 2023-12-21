Omaha Starbucks employees explain decision to unionize

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Starbucks location near 125th and West Center Road serves up to 900 customers a day. That’s with about 20 employees in total.

What was the job of multiple people is now consolidated to just one, said shift supervisor, Grace Anderson.

“There were like three people, and you’d be doing the job of like eight,” said Anderson.

Similar working conditions can be found at the 72nd and Dodge location, which serves up to 400 people a day, said another shift supervisor, Moridah Duran.

“When you accept the position, you know it’s going to be a high-paced, intensive work environment. But it’s stressful,” said Doran. “There’s a lot of labor reductions that leave 2 or 3 partners doing the jobs of that should be 5, 6, 7 people…I hate to say we’re fed up, but we are.”

The two locations are petitioning to join the Starbucks Workers United union, which represents about 360 U.S. stores, according to Reuters.

The unionization effort of these two Starbucks locations doesn’t shock UNO economics professor Christopher Decker.

“It’s no surprise really when you have a labor shortage like we have here in Nebraska. There is interest in unionizing,” said Decker.

Workers said they feel burnt out.

“With each shift that I work after this, the more frustrated and impatient we have become.”

How does that affect customers?

Decker says he doesn’t think a big impact will be felt if the petitions to unionize go through.

“There could be upward pressure on prices. But it is a pretty competitive industry locally,” said Decker.

Zooming out and looking long-term, increased wages for these employees could stimulate the local economy, he said.

“The union can have the impact of raising wages which can act as a stimulus to an economy with people who are earning more money are likely going to spend more of that money,” he said.

If increased operating costs reduce profits too much, some branches could close, said Decker.

The two shift supervisors say they hope this effort results in better staffing, benefits, and wages.

“I love my job,” said Duran. “I love making connections with customers. And I want to stay with a company at a job that allows me to do that. But it’s just really hard when labor obligations prevent you from doing that.”

In January, the employees will vote separately to join the union. Seventy percent of the employees at each Omaha location must vote in favor.

“Right now, Starbucks. What will happen in 2024, probably some other companies,” said Decker.

