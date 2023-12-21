We are Local
Omaha Everyday: Hauptman, O'Brien, Wolf & Lathrop, P.C.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber as he talks to Hauptman, O’Brien, Wolf & Lathrop, P.C. about their Safe Ride Home program. To get a Safe Ride Home, please go to www.hauptman-obrien.net/safe-ride-home to receive an email with an Uber voucher. The Safe Ride Home Program runs from Friday, Dec. 15th through Sunday, Dec. 31st. Safe Rides Home are available from 8 p.m.-3 a.m., in Douglas and Sarpy Counties only. Find out more in today’s interview!

