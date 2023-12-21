No injuries reported after dangerous grain elevator fire erupts in Lathrop

LATHROP, Mo. (KCTV) - A large grain elevator fire erupted in Lathrop on Thursday morning, leading to the power outage of hundreds of residents.

Witnesses told KCTV5 it broke out around 1 a.m. at Lathrop Feed at Locust and Plattsburg streets. Law enforcement blocked off the area as crews worked overnight and through the morning hours to put out the blaze.

Lathrop R II School District canceled classes on Thursday due to a significant power outage caused by the fire. Ameren released on its outage map that more than 450 customers were without power due to the fire.

The Redwood Group, the parent company of Lathrop Feed and Green, released the following statement:

Early this morning Lathrop FSG’s north warehouse and several of its surrounding grain bins caught fire. Fortunately, due to the incredible actions of the Lathrop, Cameron, Plattsburg, Holt and volunteer firefighters, the fire has been controlled and extinguished. All of Lathrop FSG’s personnel are safe and accounted for, and the company is working with local fire officials and authorities to determine the cause of the event. We are grateful for the quick actions of our team members and all those who have helped today, and look forward to getting open for business as soon as possible.

Neighbors said they were the best they could be after being woken up in the middle of the night by the sounds of an explosion.

“It looked like daylight out the window and I knew then that the elevator was probably on fire,” said Doug Burnett, who lives across the street with his wife.

Their garage was damaged from the heat and water dowsed on it overnight. Their cars were also melted on the side, but he acted fast to make sure no more damage was done.

No injuries were reported in a grain elevator fire on Dec. 21, 2023. (Lathrop Fire Protection District)

“We knew it was so hot we had to get the vehicles out of the drive because my worry was they were going to implode and then take the house with it,” he added.

They are in communication with insurance companies to get their things fixed as they recoup from the scary situation just yards away.

Burnett highlighted the company that operates the grain elevator, but the two knew it could be a risk living there when they moved in years ago.

“They do a good job and they scoop us out during the winter time and provide for the community, but always my biggest fear was what if something happens to the grain elevator and it exploded. That came true last night.”

The Burnetts have power by way of a generator and expect their power to turn on as soon as 11 a.m. Some in the community do not have backup power sources, so many are gathering at a gas station up the street for power, food, and safety.

“We’re a small community but we’ll be alright. We’ll rebuild,” Burnett said.

Lathrop fire is work an active grain elevator fire in Lathrop. Law enforcement agencies have blocked off the area to... Posted by Clinton County Missouri Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 21, 2023

