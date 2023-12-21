We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

No. 12 Creighton falls to Villanova in 68-66 overtime heartbreaker

Villanova's Eric Dixon, right, shoots against Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner during the first...
Villanova's Eric Dixon, right, shoots against Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Eric Dixon made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 28 seconds left in overtime to finish his 32-point night and Villanova held off No. 12 Creighton 68-66 on Wednesday night in the Big East opener for both teams.

The Bluejays (9-3) led by double digits until midway through the second half before Villanova (8-4) rallied to tie it and force overtime.

Baylor Scheierman had a chance to tie it with seven seconds left but missed the front end of a one-and-one, and he missed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Trey Alexander scored all eight of Creighton’s points in overtime and finished with 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Scheierman also had 16 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner added 14.

Creighton led by 14 early in the second half before hitting a cold spell. The Wildcats chipped away to tie it at 56 with under four minutes left when a defensive breakdown allowed Jordan Longino to go in for an uncontested layup.

It was 58-all when Alexander came away with a hard-earned rebound with 32 seconds left. Coming out of a timeout, Alexander held the ball late into the shot clock before passing to Scheierman, who missed a desperation turnaround shot from the wing. Creighton kept possession after the ball went out of bounds, but Alexander’s shot ahead of the buzzer wasn’t close, forcing overtime.

The Wildcats were without Justin Moore for a second straight game. Moore has been out since spraining his right knee in the first half against Kansas State on Dec. 5.

DOUG MCDERMOTT CEREMONY

Doug McDermott’s No. 3 jersey was hung from the rafters during a pregame ceremony. He ended his Creighton career in 2014 as national player of the year, a three-time Associated Press first-team All-American and, at the time, the No. 5 career Division I scorer.

McDermott, now with the San Antonio Spurs, thanked his family and the fans after the jersey unveiling.

“Thanks for drawing up all those plays for me, big guy,” he said to his father, coach Greg McDermott. Turning to his old teammates lined up on the court, he said, “And thanks for letting me shoot all the shots, guys.”

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: The Wildcats survived but continue to struggle with poor starts. They shot 28% in the first half, marking the fourth straight game they’ve failed to shoot 30% or score more than 25 points in the opening 20 minutes. They’re 2-2 in those games.

Creighton: The Bluejays need more production from their bench. Isaac Traudt had three points and Francisco Farabello had two. It was a problem that plagued the Bluejays at times last season, and it’s a concern as they begin Big East play.

UP NEXT

Villanova: At DePaul on Saturday.

Creighton: At Marquette on Dec. 30.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday afternoon, Omaha’s City Council is expected to approve just over $60,000 to tear down...
Omaha City Council expected to approve plans to tear down ‘unsafe’ private building
Omaha man pleads guilty to role in PPP loan fraud scheme
Omaha Starbucks locations attempting to unionize
Nordstrom, Inc., logo (AP GraphicsBank)
Nordstrom Rack coming to Omaha’s Village Pointe shopping center
Nebraska gun owners organization suing Omaha over new weapons ordinances

Latest News

Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) drives against Alabama's Grant Nelson (2) during the second...
Kalkbrenner returns in the second half to help No. 8 Creighton to an 85-82 win over Alabama
Creighton guard Trey Alexander had a game-high 22 points to help get the Jays back in the win...
Kalkbrenner returns in the second half to help No. 8 Creighton to a win over Alabama
UNLV guard Justin Webster (2) celebrates after a play against Creighton during the first half...
Kalib Boone scores 25 points to lead UNLV to 79-64 victory over No. 8 Creighton
Virginia transfer Isaac Traudt had a team and career-high 18 points against Central Michigan.
Traudt’s 18 points helps lead No. 10 Creighton past Central Michigan, 109-64