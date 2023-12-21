Nebraska opting out of federal child nutrition program

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska will be opting out of a new federal child nutrition program in the summer.

Fifteen state senators sent a letter to the state Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday asking for DHHS to reconsider applying for summer electronic benefit Summer EBT. The department had reportedly told the Legislative Fiscal Office on Monday that Nebraska would not be applying for it.

But a spokesperson for Gov. Jim Pillen told 6 News in an email Thursday that the governor is standing by the DHHS recommendation to decline the program, saying it duplicates other programs — namely the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program, which reimburses those who provide free nutritious meals and snacks to youth in low-income communities in the summertime.

Pillen’s office also pointed out that the the food service program provides supervised point-of-contact, allowing for observation of children during the summer months.

“Those programs not only provide free, healthy meals to kids, they also give kids the opportunity to interact and for adults to supervise, which can provide a level of safety and provide for opportunities to spot neglect and malnutrition during a critical time of the year when such issues are often missed,” the response states.

The Summer EBT program was supposed to be a temporary emergency program, but “has now become a permanent federal government public welfare program, which also requres that states assume some of the administrative costs,” the email states.

Nebraska officials have until Jan. 1 to opt into the USDA program, which would have provided 150,000 children with a $120 to spend on groceries in the summer months — a total of about $18 million in federal aid — at a state cost of $300,000 annually.

“I’ve said this before: If kids go hungry in our state, that is a massive failure on our part as legislators,” Omaha State Sen. Jen Day said in a news release on Thursday. “Participation in this federal program provides an opportunity to address food insecurity with fantastic return-on-investment. Deciding not to participate in this program is a message to Nebrakans that their representatives are out of touch with their very real, very immediate needs. I strongly urge DHHS to reconsider their stance on this.”

While its ultimately up to the governor to decide whether the state applies for the program, DHHS and the Nebraska Department of Education also have a say in the matter.

Day was among the senators imploring the governor to act on the matter. State Sens. Carol Blood, Carolyn Bosn, Eliot Bostar, John Cavanaugh, Machaela Cavanaugh, Danielle Conrad, George Dungan, John Fredrickson, Jana Hughes, Megan Hunt, Terrell McKinney, Jane Raybould, Tony Vargas, and Lynne Walz also signed onto the letter.

Nonprofit Nebraska Appleseed expressed its disappointment in a social media post on Wednesday, saying they didn’t understand the governor’s decision.

“If it’s a money issue, how can spending a mere $300,000 in state funds for administrative costs and receiving an $18 million — a 60-fold return on investment — not make financial sense? If it’s an economic issue, how can deciding that $18 million in federal benefits flowing into our local grocery stores across Nebraska make fiscal sense? If it’s an ideological issue, how can deciding that economically disadvantaged children are better off going hungry make moral sense?”

Pillen’s office said Thursday that the governor is committed to “restoring state government to its pre-pandemic posture.”

Read the full response from the governor’s office

“The summer EBT program was designed to be a temporary, emergency program for providing food stamp-equivalent assistance during the pandemic. It has now become a permanent federal government public welfare program, which also requires that states assume some of the administrative costs. It is also duplicative of other programs that provide for child nutrition during the summer months. Consistent with Governor Pillen’s commitment to efficient use of taxpayer dollars and restoring state government to its pre-pandemic posture, the administration concurs with DHHS’s recommendation to decline this program. The state will continue to utilize assistance to meal providers through the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program. Those programs not only provide free, healthy meals to kids, they also give kids the opportunity to interact and for adults to supervise, which can provide a level of safety and provide for opportunities to spot neglect and malnutrition during a critical time of the year when such issues are often missed. Many providers have educational and/or enrichment activities as well as resources that benefit families in a way that the Summer EBT program is not presently structured.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

