We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes
Sketch the Sky

Missouri Democrat ousted from caucus over ‘failure to uphold standards’

The Missouri House Democratic caucus voted Thursday to remove state Rep. Sarah Unsicker,...
The Missouri House Democratic caucus voted Thursday to remove state Rep. Sarah Unsicker, D-Shrewsberry, over her controversial social media behavior and her association with an admitted holocaust-denier and conspiracy theorist.(Missouri Bureau)
By Joe McLean (KCTV5)
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri House Democratic caucus voted Thursday to remove state Rep. Sarah Unsicker, D-Shrewsberry, over her controversial social media behavior and her association with an admitted Holocaust-denier and conspiracy theorist.

“The House Democratic Caucus is dedicated to the values of inclusiveness, tolerance and respect,” said a joint statement from House Democratic leadership. “When a member fails to uphold those standards, the caucus has a duty to act.”

Democratic colleagues have recently criticized Unsicker for her association with Charles Johnson, an alt-right political activist, and Eric Garland, who has garnered an online reputation as a conspiracy theorist and fringe political operative.

The four-term House member posted on social media to dismiss the criticism, saying, “I’m an adult and capable of choosing my friendships.”

“Rep. Unsicker is free to choose her associations, but the caucus enjoys that same freedom,” the Democratic Leadership’s statement continued. “As a result, House Democrats today voted to end its association with Rep. Unsicker by expelling her as a caucus member.”

ALSO READ: Mo. Supreme Court strikes down law critics said penalizes homeless

Unsicker published her argument to the caucus members on her personal blog.

“I have appreciated the opportunity to work as a Missouri Democrat since I was elected in 2016,” Unsicker wrote. “I believe the charges against me are a character assassination from a wing of the party that I want nothing to do with. I do not believe anyone is being honest about the reasons they want to remove me from the House Democratic Caucus.”

Garland and Unsicker publicized allegations of foreign election interference by her opponent in the Democratic primary for attorney general, Elad Gross. Those allegations were not backed up by evidence, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Hours after announcing the allegations, Unsicker announced she’d no longer be running against Gross in the primary, but declined to clarify whether she’s ending her campaign for the office.

ALSO READ: Kan. governor pushes new Medicaid expansion proposal with work requirement

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency personnel responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles, including an ambulance,...
72-year-old killed in ambulance crash in southwest Omaha
A Papillion man is accused of using his drone to illegally film a woman and a girl without...
Papillion man accused of using drone to secretly film woman, girl in their homes
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Lone gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people and injuring 25
The ambulance had lights and sirens activated when it was involved in a crash on Thursday,...
Omaha ambulance crash victim identified as 72-year-old Gretna woman
OPPD announced a small rate increase for the year 2024.
OPPD announces rate increase for customers in 2024

Latest News

A state trooper and a sheriff's deputy were honored at the Nebraska State Capitol on Friday...
Gov. Pillen honors Nebraska state trooper, sheriff’s deputy for crash response
An organization in Omaha is helping young professionals learn how to dress for success.
Organization helping young professionals in Omaha ‘Suit Up’ for success
One person was killed and four were injured in a crash involving an ambulance in southwest...
One dead, four hurt after southwest Omaha crash
A state trooper and a sheriff's deputy were honored at the Nebraska State Capitol on Friday...
Nebraska trooper, deputy honored for saving lives
The teen accused of first-degree murder in a death near Carter Lake was denied bond in court...
Teen accused of Carter Lake murder denied bond