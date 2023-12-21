Medical marijuana advocates optimistic about Nebraska petition drive

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A petition drive to put medical marijuana on the Nebraska ballot is quickly racking up signatures.

Supporters of the issue have tried to put it on the ballot twice. Organizers are confident this time will be different.

The first time volunteers hit the streets, the obtained the required number, but the Supreme Court stepped in. Last time, organizers ran out of time and didn’t have enough signatures.

In the first four months of the 2020 medical marijuana petition drive, volunteers had collected just over 1,300 signatures. Four months into the 2022 drive, the teams had collected nearly 5,500 signatures.

But four months into the drive for the 2024 election, they’ve collected more than 50,000. The goal is 174,000 by July.

In terms of qualifying counties, the petition drive needs to do that in 38 of them. Volunteers have already done that in 16 counties; they had barely scratched the surface on this point at this time in previous drives.

“That’s why it’s different. We are sitting in a completely different place than ever before. it doesn’t mean we don’t have a huge job ahead of us, but I’m very happy with how we are closing out the year,” said Crista Eggers, the campaign manager for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana.

For her, this petition drive for the November 2024 ballot has one constant: It’s still personal.

Her son Colton, who’s in the third grade now, still struggles with epileptic seizures as he navigates 27 pills — different medicines he takes every day, and combinations that come with side-effects.

“He still faces daily seizures — quite a few a day,” Eggers said. “But the day will soon come where we will get to use this as an option for Colton. That will be a great, great day.”

The target date to turn in the signatures is July 3 — meaning volunteers have more than six months to hit the goal.

The organization is planning a signing day on Saturday, Dec. 30. Volunteers will be at Wine, Beer, and Spirits in both Omaha locations as well as Lincoln, Fremont and Grand Island collecting signatures.

As it stands, Nebraska is one of three states without any medical marijuana options on the books.

The drive to put medical marijuana on the November ballot still faces opposition from some powerful people in the state.

Gov. Jim Pillen believes “medical marijuana should only happen if it’s undergone the FDA-approved process.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.