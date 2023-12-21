Lincoln man arrested for burglary at southwest Lincoln auto parts store

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is in jail after police say he was caught breaking into a southwest Lincoln auto parts store on Monday.

Lincoln Police officers were called to O’Reilly Auto Parts near South 10th and Arapahoe Streets just before 7 a.m. after learning of a burglary in progress.

Upon arriving at her office, the employee heard a voice and discovered a person seated at her desk, alongside money and a hammer.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Lane Duncan, was arrested without incident for burglary and possession of burglar’s tools.

According to LPD, the front glass door and a cash register were damaged.

