We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Lincoln man arrested for burglary at southwest Lincoln auto parts store

A Lincoln man is in jail after police say he was caught breaking into a southwest Lincoln auto parts store on Monday.
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is in jail after police say he was caught breaking into a southwest Lincoln auto parts store on Monday.

Lincoln Police officers were called to O’Reilly Auto Parts near South 10th and Arapahoe Streets just before 7 a.m. after learning of a burglary in progress.

Upon arriving at her office, the employee heard a voice and discovered a person seated at her desk, alongside money and a hammer.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Lane Duncan, was arrested without incident for burglary and possession of burglar’s tools.

According to LPD, the front glass door and a cash register were damaged.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha man pleads guilty to role in PPP loan fraud scheme
Caleb Benning, right, signed with the Huskers on Wednesday morning, Dec. 20, 2023. His dad,...
Westside athlete Caleb Benning becomes Huskers legacy recruit
Ofc. Adam Fisher with the Omaha Police Department is being celebrated for his efforts in...
Police officer celebrated for saving Omaha middle school student’s life
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen
Nebraska Sec. of State comments on Colorado Supreme Court decision to ban Trump from ballot
Teen tells Omaha Police he was stabbed in fight near school

Latest News

Day Planner
Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cloudy skies and a slight chance for drizzle this afternoon
Dylan Raiola, the nation’s #1-rated high school quarterback, signed his National Letter of...
Raiola signs, Huskers announce nationally-ranked recruiting class
Pro Volleyball Federation Logo
First Network Selected: CBS Sports to air Pro Volleyball Federation matches
A man convicted of going on a burglary spree in Cass County apologized to his victims in court...
Burglar sentenced for Cass County burglary spree
Omaha Starbucks employees explain decision to unionize