Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cloudy skies and a slight chance for drizzle this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We start off the day with cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30s. Despite overcast skies, temperatures will manage to make it into the low 50s for the high this afternoon! Winds will be mild today with just a light breeze out of the south.

The clouds will bring a slight chance for some very light drizzle this afternoon and evening. Best chances are mainly south of the metro through the morning and then spreading north from midday on. By the evening we’ll see a better chance for spotty showers.

Today is also the Winter Solstice! This is the day of the year with the least amount of sunlight. The sun will rise at 7:45 a.m. and set at 4:57 p.m. giving us a total of 9 hours 11 minutes and 47 seconds of daylight. More daylight to come from here on out!

The weather will stay mild with above average temperatures heading into the weekend. Friday and Saturday will both stay dry with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances return on Sunday with off and on showers throughout the day on Christmas Eve. Snow will be possible to the west of the viewing area.

We’ll see a potential change to a wintry mix by Monday night through Tuesday as colder air moves in. After that, dry conditions will settle back into the area with cooler temperatures

