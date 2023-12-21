We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cloudy skies and a slight chance for drizzle this afternoon

By Jade Steffens
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We start off the day with cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30s. Despite overcast skies, temperatures will manage to make it into the low 50s for the high this afternoon! Winds will be mild today with just a light breeze out of the south.

Day Planner
Day Planner(WOWT)

The clouds will bring a slight chance for some very light drizzle this afternoon and evening. Best chances are mainly south of the metro through the morning and then spreading north from midday on. By the evening we’ll see a better chance for spotty showers.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

Today is also the Winter Solstice! This is the day of the year with the least amount of sunlight. The sun will rise at 7:45 a.m. and set at 4:57 p.m. giving us a total of 9 hours 11 minutes and 47 seconds of daylight. More daylight to come from here on out!

Winter Solstice
Winter Solstice(WOWT)

The weather will stay mild with above average temperatures heading into the weekend. Friday and Saturday will both stay dry with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances return on Sunday with off and on showers throughout the day on Christmas Eve. Snow will be possible to the west of the viewing area.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WOWT)

We’ll see a potential change to a wintry mix by Monday night through Tuesday as colder air moves in. After that, dry conditions will settle back into the area with cooler temperatures

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Benning, right, signed with the Huskers on Wednesday morning, Dec. 20, 2023. His dad,...
Westside athlete Caleb Benning becomes Huskers legacy recruit
Omaha man pleads guilty to role in PPP loan fraud scheme
Ofc. Adam Fisher with the Omaha Police Department is being celebrated for his efforts in...
Police officer celebrated for saving Omaha middle school student’s life
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen
Nebraska Sec. of State comments on Colorado Supreme Court decision to ban Trump from ballot
Teen tells Omaha Police he was stabbed in fight near school

Latest News

Jade's 6 Hour Forecast
Thursday forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cloudy skies and mild weather persists, drizzle possible Thursday
Emily's Wednesday night forecast
Emily's Wednesday night forecast
Jade's 10 Day Forecast