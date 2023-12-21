It’s official: top-rated QB recruit Dylan Raiola signs with Huskers

BUFORD, Ga. (WOWT) - It may have happened in the land of the Dawgs, but the nation’s top-rated quarterback is bleeding a different shade of red on National Signing Day.

Dylan Raiola, the uber-coveted prospect who dazzled scouts with his arm talent and pocket creativity throughout his high school career, signed to play for the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Wednesday.

Raiola, the No. 1 ranked quarterback nationally in the 2024 recruiting class, is the son of former Husker offensive lineman Dominic Raiola, and the nephew of Nebraska’s current offensive line coach, Donovan Raiola.

“[Nebraska football] was just something that I grew up in and was always tugging at my heart, so I didn’t want to ignore it,” Raiola said during the signing ceremony Wednesday. “I explored my options and God put me in a position to make the decision to go to Nebraska.”

The signing comes with both excitement and relief for the Huskers, who had reportedly been brought in, ruled out, and brought in again on several occasions during Raiola’s recruiting process.

After originally committing to play for Ohio State in 2022, Raiola flipped to the Georgia Bulldogs in May 2023, but then rumors began to circulate in the fall that he had brought the Huskers back into the fold.

The rumors became facts when Raiola announced his commitment to Nebraska on Monday while simultaneously decommitting from Georgia.

He made it official by putting pen to paper Wednesday in front of his family, friends, and teammates at Buford High School in Georgia.

“Dylan called me last Sunday,” Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said. “He just said, ‘Hey coach, my heart keeps telling me to come to Nebraska.”

It’s music to the ears of Husker fans, as Raiola is the highest-rated recruit in the history of the program since composite scores started being tracked.

During his prep career at multiple different high schools, Raiola threw for more than 8,000 passing yards and 88 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions during his four years as a starter.

Raiola joins three-star Daniel Kaelin from Bellevue West as the only two quarterbacks in this year’s recruiting class for Nebraska.

