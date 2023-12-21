We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

‘I’m really blessed’: Meet Jerry, a beloved Home Depot worker who treats everyone like family

If you've ever been to this Home Depot in northern Nevada then you know Jerry Trotter, an employee who always makes customers feel like family. (Source: KOLO)
By Josh Little and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - A Home Depot employee is being recognized for his above-and-beyond service.

KOLO reports that if you have ever been to the Home Depot in the Spanish Springs area then you know Jerry Trotter, an employee who always makes everyone feel like family.

“It’s something I look forward to doing every day,” Trotter said. “And I’m really blessed that Home Depot chose me, because there’s a lot of applications they could have taken, but they picked mine.”

Customers seek Trotter out just to say hello, and it’s common to see him embraced in a hug.

“I have little kids that call me Uncle Jerry, and it’s just good man,” Trotter said. “I don’t know how to explain it. It’s just a good vibe all around and I’m so proud to be here and I’m happy.”

Trotter’s co-workers and customers say his energy and attitude are infectious along with his desire to help others.

“It’s like one big family. I just give love back,” he said.

According to Trotter, he finds all his co-workers at the start of every workday to personally say hello.

“Every day I say good morning to my Home Depot family, and we are family,” he said.

Trotter has been named the Associate of the Month multiple times and has received several Homer Awards in his 13 years at the store.

“This is my home,” Trotter said.

He says he hopes that treating others well can make a difference.

“We’re all one people,” he said. “I’m doing my part, I’m a big brother.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday afternoon, Omaha’s City Council is expected to approve just over $60,000 to tear down...
Omaha City Council expected to approve plans to tear down ‘unsafe’ private building
Omaha man pleads guilty to role in PPP loan fraud scheme
Omaha Starbucks locations attempting to unionize
Nordstrom, Inc., logo (AP GraphicsBank)
Nordstrom Rack coming to Omaha’s Village Pointe shopping center
Nebraska gun owners organization suing Omaha over new weapons ordinances

Latest News

A new service dog is picking up the legacy of an old one at Omaha's Methodist Hospital.
Even after death of therapy dog ‘Dude,’ Omaha volunteer continues to help cancer patients
Dylan Raiola announced via his social media platforms his commitment to Nebraska.
It’s official: top-rated QB recruit Dylan Raiola signs with Huskers
From left: Daniel Kaelin, Dae'Vonn Hall, and Isaiah McMorris.
Huskers ink Bellevue West football trio on National Signing Day
Days before the countdown to 2024 in Times Square begins, the seven-foot-tall numerals made...
Numerals ‘2024′ arrive in Times Square in preparation for New Year’s Eve