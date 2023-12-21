Huskers ink Bellevue West football trio on National Signing Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three student-athletes who elevated Bellevue West football will be continuing their careers in Nebraska.

Quarterback Daniel Kaelin and his two favorite targets, receivers Dae’Vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris, inked their futures with the Huskers on Wednesday during National Signing Day.

DANIEL KAELIN

In three years with Kaelin as the lead signal-caller, Bellevue West amassed a 24-10 record, which included a state semifinal appearance in his sophomore season.

Kaelin’s career stats speak for themselves, as he threw for over 6,000 yards, 58 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions in 37 starts.

A three-star recruit according to consensus rankings, Kaelin is one of two QBs in Nebraska’s 2024 class, along with Dylan Raiola.

“[The feeling] kind of hard to describe,” Kaelin said during the signing day ceremonies Wednesday. “To know that I’m officially a college football athlete and going to the University of Nebraska, it’s something I’ve been looking forward to for a really long time.”

In a unique situation, Kaelin is not only going to Nebraska to play football, but he’s bringing his two favorite pass-catchers with him.

“Building a connection with your receiving core is one of the biggest parts to a pass game,” Kaelin said. “I’ve played two seasons with Isaiah [McMorris] and four with Dae’Vonn [Hall], so that connection is already going to be strong and it’s only going to continue to improve at the next level.”

DAE’VONN HALL

Hall possesses a four-star composite rating, and for good reason. In his senior season at Bellevue West, the 6-foot-1 Hall caught 62 passes for 974 yards and 11 touchdowns, with an average of 15.7 yards per reception across 11 games.

Ranked No. 62 nationwide amongst wide receivers according to 247 recruiting rankings, Hall is the top-rated receiver in Nebraska’s 2024 class.

“The feeling of being an actual Husker, growing up watching them and wanting to be on the field in front of those fans, it’s a different feeling,” Hall said. “Oh man, I am ready to walk into that stadium and [see] just straight red. I can’t wait for that moment.”

Hall also highlighted the chemistry he has with Kaelin and McMorris, and what it means to be Huskers together.

“[They’re] my two best friends,” Hall said. “[Kaelin] and I have been together since eighth grade. He kind of helped me get started with this whole thing, then [McMorris] came along halfway throught the journey, but it really feels like he’s been here the whole time. It’s a special connection when it’s two receivers and a QB, so that’s definitely going to be something to look out for.”

Hall turned down offers from the likes of Iowa, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Penn State, and Ole Miss to play in Lincoln.

ISAIAH McMORRIS

McMorris has the smallest sample size at Bellevue West of the three, but arguably the most eye-popping stats.

As a junior, the 5-foot-10 speedster caught a whopping 90 passes for 1,297 yards and 14 touchdowns in 11 games. He followed it up with 576 yards and eight scores his senior year while only appearing in eight games.

McMorris, a three-star, joins Hall and Quinn Clark from Montana to make up the wide receiver group in the 2024 class for the Huskers.

“Getting on that field at Memorial [Stadium]… it’s going to be surreal when I step on there the first time, catching a pass or even just running out of the tunnel after the tunnel walk to see all those fans supporting you. It’s going to be crazy.”

And he’ll take that field with two of his closest teammates.

“Not a lot of people get to do this,” McMorris said. “Two players that I played my high school career with and now I get to go to college with [them]. I get to grow with them in college, see what we can do in the next four years. It’s gonna be fun.”

