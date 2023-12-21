We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

High school freshman dies after having stroke during swim practice

James Oliver, 14, died Sunday after suffering a brain hemorrhage and stroke during practice on Dec. 8. (Source: WLS, MOLLY OLIVER, SHARKS FOR HEYER, CNN)
By Evelyn Holmes, WLS via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) – A high school freshman in Chicago died after having a stroke during swim practice.

James Oliver, 14, died after suffering a brain hemorrhage and stroke during practice on Dec. 8. No one expected the teen to be gone so soon.

His family, the community and his swim coach have been devastated by his sudden and unexpected death.

A family friend said James was born with a brain arteriovenous malformation, or AVM, a condition where medical experts say blood vessels in the brain don’t form correctly.

“We see a lot of AVM’s diagnosed incidentally or because they bleed. We see a lot of that in children, in teenagers in young adults,” neurosurgeon Dr. Matthew Potts said.

James’ principal sent an email to students to inform them of his death. It read in part:

“As a school community, our thoughts are with his brother, Sean, a GHS junior, his family and friends, and our hearts are mourning this loss.”

Those who knew James said he and his older brother were inseparable.

They say he was really smart, had a great personality and loved collecting and trading collectible cards.

He was also active in his church’s youth group.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha man pleads guilty to role in PPP loan fraud scheme
Caleb Benning, right, signed with the Huskers on Wednesday morning, Dec. 20, 2023. His dad,...
Westside athlete Caleb Benning becomes Huskers legacy recruit
Ofc. Adam Fisher with the Omaha Police Department is being celebrated for his efforts in...
Police officer celebrated for saving Omaha middle school student’s life
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen
Nebraska Sec. of State comments on Colorado Supreme Court decision to ban Trump from ballot
Teen tells Omaha Police he was stabbed in fight near school

Latest News

The FDA approved the first test to help screen for risk of opioid use disorder.
FDA approves first test for opioid disorder screening
Emergency personnel are responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles, including an...
COURTESY VIDEO: Ambulance involved in crash in West Omaha
Ambulance involved in crash in southwest Omaha
According to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth, autopsies have been scheduled for Friday for...
Missing father, 6-year-old daughter found dead leaves family questioning what happened