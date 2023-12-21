We are Local
Former girls basketball coach wants to question Kearney superintendent, principal

JD Carson resigned from coaching the Kearney High Girls' Basketball team in November.
JD Carson resigned from coaching the Kearney High Girls' Basketball team in November.(KSNB/Kearney Public Schools)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The attorney for former Kearney High School girls basketball coach Jonathan (JD) Carson wants to question the district’s superintendent and high school principal with the apparent intent of filing a defamation lawsuit on Carson’s behalf.

His attorney, Nathan Bruner, has filed civil papers in Buffalo County District Court, asking that he be allowed to depose Kearney Public Schools Superintendent Jason Mundorf and Kearney High Principal Jeff Ganz.

In those court documents Bruner writes that Carson expects to file a defamation lawsuit and wants to question Mundorf and Ganz to find out more about allegations of professional misconduct against him. In the court filing, Bruner writes that he wants to find out who made the statements against Carson, what the statements were, when the statements were made and how they were handled by the KPS administration.

Carson resigned last month as head coach just before the beginning of the basketball season citing “personal reasons.” During a KPS board meeting last week, Carson called the district’s investigation into accusations of inappropriate behavior “a tactical witch hunt,” according to a report by News Channel Nebraska.

In a statement after the board meeting, Mundorf criticized Carson for making the matter public saying that the team members should have been protected “through a private inquiry,” but instead have now been placed in a public position.

Mundorf’s statement also referred to allegations against Carson including a flirtatious relationship with a specific player, an award given to a team member who “got the most Snapchat numbers from guys on road trips,” and taking a selfie with players wearing bikinis on a summer trip. Mundorf defended the district’s investigation and said Carson was removed as coach for “legitimate causes.”

A hearing is scheduled Jan. 26, 2024, on Bruner’s request to question Mundorf and Ganz. It was not clear from court documents against whom Carson intended to file the defamation suit.

